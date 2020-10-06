El titular de 'El Mundo Today' que solo Ayuso es capaz de convertir en realidad

Aquí hemos sido siempre grandes admiradores de El Mundo Today. Son incontables las veces que les hemos prestado atención en este su Tremending por su humor inteligente, agudo y corrosivo. Han sido muchas las ocasiones en que un buen titular de El Mundo Today ha superado ampliamente a la realidad; es más, muchas veces estos titulares son aparentemente más veraces que los de los propios medios tradicionales. Hoy hemos tenido otro ejemplo de ello. Miren este tuit de @adrimahlad y luego seguimos.

Pues sí, El Mundo Today ha vuelto a hacerlo: uno de sus titulares imaginarios ha acabado convirtiéndose en realidad y de la mano de Isabel Ayuso, ni más ni menos, quien últimamente parece empeñada en ir de charco en charco hasta la derrota final.

Por resumir, El Mundo Today hizo ayer por la mañana un chiste a cuenta de Teruel existe afirmando en una de sus noticias imaginarias que el Gobierno se había olvidado de Teruel y de comunicar a las autoridades de la ciudad los cambios en las restricciones de movilidad por el coronavirus; apenas unas horas después (no antes) nos enteramos de que Aldea del Fresno, un pueblo de Madrid, ha sido confinado de forma perimetral pero que nadie de la Comunidad de Madrid avisó al ayuntamiento de las nuevas restricciones.

"Si no llegamos a preguntar, seguimos haciendo vida normal. Esto es un descontrol total", ha asegurado la alcaldesa del pueblo, Maribel Hernández. Lo dicho, una noticia digna de El Mundo Today pero lamentablemente real.

Como supondrán nuestros lectores, la legión tuitera ha pasado un buen rato a cuenta de esto.

¡NO! En serio? No me lo creo. No puede ser verdad. Joder...

