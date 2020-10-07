"Otoño. Corte Inglés. Misma campaña de siempre. Chica joven, blanca, delgada (y famosa) con pose sosa". Así resume la artista Yolanda Domínguez la última campaña de los grandes almacenes con la actriz Bárbara Lennie, aunque podría ser la de cualquier marca. Para romper con ello, Domínguez ha "hackeado" (en sus propias palabras) la citada campaña. ¿Cómo? Han cogido el mismo vestido y el mismo lugar y han reproducido las fotos pero con mujeres diversas, porque en el mundo no sólo existen mujeres jóvenes, blancas y delgadas, como parece sugerir la industria de la moda.
También han cambiado el lema. "Siente el otoño. Vístelo" ha pasado a ser "Rompe el estereotipo. Supéralo". La campaña, realizada para el área de Igualdad del Ayuntamiento de Soria, se está compartiendo en las redes con los hashtags #RompeElEstereotipo #SoriaesIgualdad.
Otoño. Corte Inglés. Misma campaña de siempre. Chica joven, blanca, delgada (y famosa) con pose sosa. Compramos el...
Publicada por Yolanda Domínguez en Martes, 6 de octubre de 2020
Hemos hackeado la campaña de El Corte Inglés reproduciendo la misma imagen de Bárbara Lennie con el mismo vestido y el mismo lugar, pero con mujeres diversas y las hemos puesto en todas las marquesinas de #Soria #RompeElEstereotipo #SoriaesIgualdad @Ayto_Soria pic.twitter.com/zoBdpNLPlf
— Yolanda Domínguez (@yodominguez) October 6, 2020
"Es una campaña positiva, porque no va en contra de la imagen de Bárbara Lennie, ni mucho menos, sino que intenta ampliar ese estereotipo de mujer joven, blanca y delgada", ha destacado Domínguez en TVE.
Soria, contra los estereotipos. La campaña #RompeElEstereotipo intenta dar visibilidad a la diversidad del cuerpo de la mujer.
▪ @yodominguez, creadora de la iniciativa: "Empieza a haber cambio, pero es un cambio muy superficial" https://t.co/jsEYspybjz #LaHoraDeLa1 pic.twitter.com/54KrkmmY33
— RTVE (@rtve) October 7, 2020
También han difundido un vídeo de la realización de las imágenes:
Y como no podía ser menos también hemos hecho un vídeo de ´making of´ con otras perspectivas sobre la moda: "la moda puedeee... joderte el día" (No tiene desperdicio) ¡¡Bravas!! #RompeElEstereotipo #SoriaesIgualdad @Ayto_Soria pic.twitter.com/MvhwN6OHls
— Yolanda Domínguez (@yodominguez) October 6, 2020
La campaña ya está en las marquesinas de Soria y el Ayuntamiento ha puesto las imágenes y los recursos gráficos a disposición de todos los consistorios que quieran utilizarlos.
El Ayuntamiento de Soria pone a disposición de los ayuntamientos que quieran instalar estos carteles en sus muppys los archivos en alta. Podéis solicitarlos aquí: igualdad@soria.es #RompeElEstereotipo pic.twitter.com/dnpQ1e34ka
— Yolanda Domínguez (@yodominguez) October 7, 2020
La iniciativa ha sido celebrada en las redes por cientos de personas:
Trabajazo de @yodominguez https://t.co/SO1ihMGcrJ
— Beatriz Gimeno (@BeatrizGimeno1) October 7, 2020
Quero isto en todas as marquesiñas do país https://t.co/JoX82yCO74
— ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@luz_castro) October 7, 2020
¡nunca me sentí tan bien como a los 59! Gracias Yolanda. Eres una GENIA ????✊???? #AILOVIUTUMACH https://t.co/lcUBqPbAeJ
— Foronda (@pivifo) October 6, 2020
La habéis hecho real. Genial!
— Begoña Marugan (@Begoa46) October 6, 2020
Sí, yo soy delgada y soy real, pero veo a mi alrededor mujeres muy diferentes entre ellas. Parece que solo hubiera una forma de mujer. Aburre ya un poco que quieran que todas sigamos una definición de perfección casi irreal. Que no nos vendan lo que no es.
— Panzerfaust (@Panzerf93520457) October 6, 2020
Me gusta: mujeres reales! Bravo! #RompeElEstereotipo
— Glòria C. (@glo3ri4) October 6, 2020
Guapas si somos, altas y delgadas, menos ^^
— María LaMuy (@LaMuy) October 7, 2020
????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Itziar Castro (@ItziarCastro) October 7, 2020
Aplauso lento. ????????
— Ana del Barrio (@anabarrio) October 6, 2020
Me encanta. Un súper trabajazo. Habría que forrar las marquesinas de todas las ciudades con las fotos de mujeres distintas
— María Chamberí (@MariaChamberi) October 6, 2020
Maravilloso ???????????????????????? qué grandes!!! Enhorabuena
— NuriaLB (@nurialblazquez) October 7, 2020
