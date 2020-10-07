Diario Público
Feminismo “Rompe el estereotipo. Supéralo": la iniciativa que recrea la campaña de El Corte Inglés con modelos diversas

"Otoño. Corte Inglés. Misma campaña de siempre. Chica joven, blanca, delgada (y famosa) con pose sosa". Así resume la artista Yolanda Domínguez la última campaña de los grandes almacenes con la actriz Bárbara Lennie, aunque podría ser la de cualquier marca. Para romper con ello, Domínguez ha "hackeado" (en sus propias palabras) la citada campaña. ¿Cómo? Han cogido el mismo vestido y el mismo lugar y han reproducido las fotos pero con mujeres diversas, porque en el mundo no sólo existen mujeres jóvenes, blancas y delgadas, como parece sugerir la industria de la moda.

También han cambiado el lema. "Siente el otoño. Vístelo" ha pasado a ser "Rompe el estereotipo. Supéralo". La campaña, realizada para el área de Igualdad del Ayuntamiento de Soria, se está compartiendo en las redes con los hashtags #RompeElEstereotipo #SoriaesIgualdad.

"Es una campaña positiva, porque no va en contra de la imagen de Bárbara Lennie, ni mucho menos, sino que intenta ampliar ese estereotipo de mujer joven, blanca y delgada", ha destacado Domínguez en TVE.

También han difundido un vídeo de la realización de las imágenes:

La campaña ya está en las marquesinas de Soria y el Ayuntamiento ha puesto las imágenes y los recursos gráficos a disposición de todos los consistorios que quieran utilizarlos.

La iniciativa ha sido celebrada en las redes por cientos de personas:

