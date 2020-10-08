Diario Público
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, comparecía este jueves en el Senado, en concreto en la Comisión para las políticas integrales de la discapacidad. Un momento que al senador del PP por Ceuta, David Muñoz, le pareció apropiado aprovechar para hacer una delirante performance desde su escaño.

Ni corto ni perezoso, Muñoz desplegó una bandera de España, un marco con la fotografía del rey Felipe VI y una reproducción de una corona, en una suerte de altar al españolismo monárquico.

Durante su intervención, Iglesias se ha referido al momento asegurando que cuando había visto a "un diputado" exhibir la bandera, "un marco" y un "objeto religioso" había pensado que se trataba de "un exaltado de Vox".

Como ante un momento así sólo puede responderse con cachondeo, los tuiteros han vuelto a hacer de las suyas:

