Madrid Un diputado del PP replica a Más Madrid citando... a Coco de Barrio Sésamo

De entre todas las líneas de pensamiento político de la historia, de entre todos los pensadores, filósofos, políticos, economistas, escritores y personalidades que han dejado su conocimiento plasmado a lo largo de siglos de pensamiento humano, el diputado del PP y portavoz de su grupo en la Asamblea de Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, ha decidido citar a... Coco, de Barrio Sésamo.

Sucedió en el Pleno cuando se debatía sobre las medidas de la Comunidad de Madrid ante la pandemia y el diputado de Más Madrid, Pablo Gómez Perpinyà, puso en duda los datos de la Comunidad y criticó que se hayan reducido las PCR.

En su respuesta, Serrano aseguró: "He llegado a la conclusión de que su problema es que, alguno de sus señorías, leen muchos intelectuales de izquierdas pero no han leído a Coco. Coco era quien nos enseñó a mi generación lo que era arriba, abajo, subir y bajar". Y a continuación mostró una gráfica, con ¡Coco! Después presentó sus cifras para argumentar que con las medidas de la Comunidad los contagios bajaron. Ver para creer.

