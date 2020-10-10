Diario Público
"Estamos condenados a la extinción": estupefacción en Twitter ante el inesperado uso de una mascarilla en pleno debate en el Parlamento británico

Parece que los distintos e incorrectos usos de la mascarilla no van a dejar de sorprendernos. Esta vez, en la emisión en directo de la BBC de un debate sobre la planificación y construcción de viviendas en Reino Unido, ha aparecido una mujer que decidió quitarse la mascarilla para limpiar sus gafas con ella.

En un momento en el que los casos siguen aumentando y el virus continua siendo incontrolable, esta acción ha sorprendido mucho a los tuiteros. Así han reaccionado algunos de ellos:

