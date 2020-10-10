"Vamos de camino a la oficina": el vídeo viral de la pillada de la Policía a una familia intentando salir de Madrid con el maletero lleno de comida y maletas

Este viernes el Gobierno decretó el estado de alarma en Madrid, por lo que todos los habitantes de las nueve ciudades confinadas no pueden salir de sus municipios. Pero no todos ellos han acatado la norma. Algunos madrileños han querido aprovechar el festivo del lunes 12 de octubre para pasar el puente fuera de Madrid, arriesgándose a ser multados.
Uno de los que han intentado salir de la ciudad ha sido pillado por la Policía con el maletero lleno de maletas y comida, pero el conductor aseguraba que "iba a la oficina". El vídeo del programa 120 minutos, de Telemadrid, que grababa la conversación entre la Policía y el conductor se ha viralizado en Twitter.
Menuda pillada a este madrileño en un control de policía con maletas y comida. pic.twitter.com/4Ru5Tb8Mzj
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) October 9, 2020
Las reacciones al vídeo han sido muy diversas, desde risas y bromas por el fallido intento del madrileño, hasta cabreo por el incumplimiento las normas que intentan frenar el contagio del virus:
Un poco más y le pillan con una barbacoa, flotador y comida para dos meses https://t.co/uXOvm5zgAe
— Guillermo Rodríguez (@guirodi) October 9, 2020
Le han jodido la huida con los tuppers y todo https://t.co/W3coIoGtEo
— @luperario (@luperario) October 9, 2020
¿Intentaba saltarse el Estado de Alarma, caballero? https://t.co/gjPzIJYnfM pic.twitter.com/kQnVLBFVpE
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) October 9, 2020
Jajajajaja! Pobre, es q hace muchas horas extra y lleva maletas para ir cambiándose de ropa! ???????????????????? https://t.co/FwesFIKhwG
— The JM'S (@1975_jm) October 10, 2020
Yo me pregunto algo.. TAN NECESARIO ES IRSE TRES PUTOS DÍAS FUERA SEGÚN ESTÁN LAS COSAS EN TODO EL PUTO PAÍS???? https://t.co/PddVPxnAoy
— Hkto Khan ???????? (@Hkto_Khan) October 9, 2020
241 fallecidos ayer en España. La Comunidad de Madrid lleva casi 10.000 muertes, y 134 en la última semana. 3.256 hospitalizados (490 en UCI). La libertad y la responsabilidad individual no es buen asunto en manos de una sociedad enferma de egoísmo. https://t.co/ZoirD3glF5
— Antonio Vázquez (@AJLeftist) October 9, 2020
