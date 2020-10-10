Diario Público
"Vamos de camino a la oficina": el vídeo viral de la pillada de la Policía a una familia intentando salir de Madrid con el maletero lleno de comida y maletas

Este viernes el Gobierno decretó el estado de alarma en Madrid, por lo que todos los habitantes de las nueve ciudades confinadas no pueden salir de sus municipios. Pero no todos ellos han acatado la norma. Algunos madrileños han querido aprovechar el festivo del lunes 12 de octubre para pasar el puente fuera de Madrid, arriesgándose a ser multados.

Uno de los que han intentado salir de la ciudad ha sido pillado por la Policía con el maletero lleno de maletas y comida, pero el conductor aseguraba que "iba a la oficina". El vídeo del programa 120 minutos, de Telemadrid, que grababa la conversación entre la Policía y el conductor se ha viralizado en Twitter.

Las reacciones al vídeo han sido muy diversas, desde risas y bromas por el fallido intento del madrileño, hasta cabreo por el incumplimiento las normas que intentan frenar el contagio del virus:

