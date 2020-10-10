"¿Y qué vais a hacer luego? ¿Coger el fusil?": las respuestas al tuit amenazante de Vox tras la pintada de una estatua de Largo Caballero

"Derogad la Ley de Memoria Histórica. Primer aviso". Con este mensaje en Twitter, tan breve como desafiante, la formación de extrema derecha Vox ha encendido las redes. El tuit en cuestión se hacía eco de la noticia en la que se daba a conocer que la estatua de Largo Caballero, ubicada en Nuevos Ministerios (Madrid), había amanecido vandalizada con una pintada en la que se podía leer "Asesino" y "Rojos no".

Como era de prever, semejante provocación ha incendiado las redes. Se han sucedido los mensajes tildando a los de Abascal de filofascistas e incluso hay quien ha tenido a bien evidenciar supuestas concomitancias entre la formación de extrema derecha y el nazismo. Desde el Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias ha emitido un tuit en el que ha tildado la reacción de Vox de "amenaza mafiosa".

VOX reivindica abiertamente desde su cuenta oficial un acto de violencia callejera y amenaza explícitamente al Gobierno. Las instituciones democráticas no van a consentir ni violencia, ni amenazas. Frente a la violencia y las amenazas mafiosas: Ley y firmeza democrática pic.twitter.com/rgo83yd72Q

A continuación, les brindamos una síntesis del debate que el desafiante mensaje de Vox ha generado en las redes:

¿Primer aviso? ¿De cuantos? ¿Y qué vais a hacer luego? ¿Coger el fúsil? Afortunadamente, no me dais miedo. Porque sí, sois unas cucarachas fascistas. Pero, primero y principal, sois unos C O B A R D E S.

