"Delirio" y "espectáculo del capitalismo": las escalofriantes imágenes de una inauguración en Brasil en plena pandemia

Ha ocurrido en la localidad de Belém, capital del estado de Pará, al norte de Brasil. La inauguración de una nueva tienda Havan, especializada en moda y electrodomésticos, provocaba este sábado escenas de cierto descontrol en sus accesos. En las imágenes, que se han difundido por la red como la pólvora, apenas se ven mascarillas y de la distancia interpersonal mejor no hablamos. Un espectáculo difícilmente comprensible en un país que ha enterrado este fin de semana a su víctima número 150.000 de la pandemia.
Por conta da pandemia, as procissões do Círio de Nazaré que ocorreriam, este final de semana, foram canceladas, em Belém . Enquanto isso, uma loja da Havan foi inaugurada, na manhã de hoje, e cenas assim foram registradas... pic.twitter.com/4KxIZ116lW
— José Brito (@zebrito87) October 10, 2020
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y son muchos los que han tildado lo ocurrido de "delirio". También hay quien ha cargado contra Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil, por su negacionismo confeso. Por último, los hay que han preferido poner el punto de mira en el turbocapitalismo rampante en el que nos hayamos inmersos.
Esto es la inauguración de una tienda en Brasil el día que entierra a su muerto 150.000 del coronavirus. Un delirio. https://t.co/0qOaP6Y6EL
— naiara galarraga gortázar (@naiaragg) October 11, 2020
Capitalismo en esencia.
— Javi GueBen (@JavGuBn) October 11, 2020
La humanidad está loca pic.twitter.com/taoNfWDXkB
— Dolores (@Dolores84225885) October 11, 2020
Parece un episodio de Animal Planet
— María Croes (@MariaCroes93) October 11, 2020
Eso ocurre cuando prima el dinero ,el capitalista dueño de la cadena ,amigo de Bolsonaro,Hang como así se llama es uno de los empresarios más ricos de Brasil.
Nada nuevo.
— Begoña Streitz (@BegoStreitz) October 11, 2020
Al final será será una purga natural
— Marcos ???????? (@MMinclan) October 11, 2020
Demasiada
— Dngr D (@DngrDvd) October 11, 2020
