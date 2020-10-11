Diario Público
Diario Público

"Delirio" y "espectáculo del capitalismo": las escalofriantes imágenes de una inauguración en Brasil en plena pandemia

Por

Ha ocurrido en la localidad de Belém, capital del estado de Pará, al norte de Brasil. La inauguración de una nueva tienda Havan, especializada en moda y electrodomésticos, provocaba este sábado escenas de cierto descontrol en sus accesos. En las imágenes, que se han difundido por la red como la pólvora, apenas se ven mascarillas y de la distancia interpersonal mejor no hablamos. Un espectáculo difícilmente comprensible en un país que ha enterrado este fin de semana a su víctima número 150.000 de la pandemia.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y son muchos los que han tildado lo ocurrido de "delirio". También hay quien ha cargado contra Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil, por su negacionismo confeso. Por último, los hay que han preferido poner el punto de mira en el turbocapitalismo rampante en el que nos hayamos inmersos.

Lo último en Tremending