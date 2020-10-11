Diario Público
Twitter "El que se quiere curar de cáncer, se cura, y el que no, se muere": el tuit de Spiriman que le ha valido las críticas en Twitter

"El que se quiere curar de cáncer, se cura, y el que no, se muere". Ese ha sido el mensaje que Jesús Candel, mejor conocido como "Spiriman", ha lanzado a través de redes sociales.

El doctor, popular por ser muy crítico en redes sociales con la gestión del Gobierno y ferviente defensor de la sanidad pública, lanzó un mensaje en redes sobre quienes son capaces de curarse de un cáncer. El propio Candel anunció en agosto que él padece un cáncer "muy agresivo y extendido".

El mensaje ha sido duramente criticado en redes sociales, que le han recordado que la solución a un cáncer pasa por el tratamiento y no por el estado anímico.

