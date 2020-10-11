"El que se quiere curar de cáncer, se cura, y el que no, se muere". Ese ha sido el mensaje que Jesús Candel, mejor conocido como "Spiriman", ha lanzado a través de redes sociales.
El doctor, popular por ser muy crítico en redes sociales con la gestión del Gobierno y ferviente defensor de la sanidad pública, lanzó un mensaje en redes sobre quienes son capaces de curarse de un cáncer. El propio Candel anunció en agosto que él padece un cáncer "muy agresivo y extendido".
El que se quiere curar de #cáncer se cura y el que NO, se muere.
La actitud es la aliada de la evidencia científica de tratamientos muy duros.
Repito: El que quiere consigue lo que quiere. Es mi forma de pensar. El que NO quiere, no lo consigue.
Y si en a lucha el #cancer
— SPIRIMAN (@spiriman) October 11, 2020
El mensaje ha sido duramente criticado en redes sociales, que le han recordado que la solución a un cáncer pasa por el tratamiento y no por el estado anímico.
Asco de mensaje. @spiriman ojalá la vida nunca te enseñe lo equivocado que estás. https://t.co/aAovBtIW4D
— Agoney (@Agoney) October 11, 2020
Esfuerzo, millones, recursos incalculables invertidos en investigación y tratamientos... y resulta que el cáncer se cura sólo con querer curarse.
Millones de víctimas por esta terrible lacra, murieron porque no se querían curar.
La gilipollez también se cura sólo si uno quiere. https://t.co/3k3zRB6esk
— Perra Roja De Satán (@vmm7773) October 11, 2020
Al final se confirman las sospechas. Es un tonto peligroso. Anda, ahora ve y dile a los familiares de alguien que ha fallecido de cáncer que era culpa suya por no querer curarse. https://t.co/SxWnIpN607
— JM Mulet (@jmmulet) October 11, 2020
Las enfermedades no son luchas. No hay batallas, ganadores o perdedores. Por mucha voluntad que tengas, querer curarte no te salvará. Te salvará la investigación, la ciencia y un servicio de sanidad público y de calidad.
Afirmar lo contrario es un insulto a todos los fallecidos. https://t.co/ewyrLpol38
— Alejandro Franco???? (@AFrancoNog) October 11, 2020
Como te atreves, ojalá nunca vuelvas a ejercer de médico. Dile a los hijos e hijas que sus padres y madres mueren porque no quieren curarse. https://t.co/67f9gzrseq
— Gema Gil (@ggilmir) October 11, 2020
