"Premio al troleo del año": la presunta metedura de pata de 'The New York Times' que incluye a Florentino Pérez

Un artículo publicado por el prestigioso diario The New York Times ha generado cientos de comentarios en Twitter. La pieza, titulada A medida que aumenta el virus en Europa, también crece la resistencia a las nuevas restricciones, trata sobre las medidas que se están aplicando en los diferentes países de Europa ante la segunda ola de coronavirus, pero esto no ha sido lo comentado.

Los autores del artículo hacen un repaso de las políticas adoptadas en las capitales europeas. Cuando mencionan Madrid hacen alusión a que un restaurante de dicha ciudad no está acatando las normas impuestas por el Gobierno. Todo parece ir bien, hasta el momento en el que indican el nombre del propietario del restaurante: "Florentino Pérez del Barsa". Indicar que el conocido presidente del Real Madrid Club de Fútbol es "del Barsa" ha generado muchas risas y multitud de comentarios entre los usuarios.

Me descojono... Said Florentino Pérez del Barsa????? Señores del New York Times, ¿puede ser que os la hayan colado con el nombre? pic.twitter.com/vBR2dyGLO5 — Ismael Monzón (@IsmaMonzon) October 10, 2020

¿Es esto la cosa más graciosa que he visto en tiempo? Yo digo sí. https://t.co/Teng34Pkq2 — Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 10, 2020

"Florentino Pérez del Barsa". O han troleado de forma épica al NY Times o hay un tipo por ahí con el nombre más estrafalario del planeta https://t.co/pd1xX8GYJ8 — Paul Tenorio (@Paul_Tenorio) October 10, 2020

Esta cita de fuente tan autorizada publicada en el @nytimes me ha dejado realmente pasmado. Y con una risa muy sonora https://t.co/yVpDo8xl6K — Ignasi Guardans (@iguardans) October 10, 2020

Esto es GRANDIOSO. Menudo invento se han marcado en el @nytimes ???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/qeJmAnkVps — Antonia de Oñate???? (@Piamonte) October 10, 2020

Premio al TROLEO del año https://t.co/gYMr1RQikL — Tomás McNulty (@TomasMcNulty) October 10, 2020