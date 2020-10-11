Diario Público
Diario Público

"Premio al troleo del año": la presunta metedura de pata de 'The New York Times' que incluye a Florentino Pérez

Por

Un artículo publicado por el prestigioso diario The New York Times ha generado cientos de comentarios en Twitter. La pieza, titulada A medida que aumenta el virus en Europa, también crece la resistencia a las nuevas restricciones, trata sobre las medidas que se están aplicando en los diferentes países de Europa ante la segunda ola de coronavirus, pero esto no ha sido lo comentado.

Los autores del artículo hacen un repaso de las políticas adoptadas en las capitales europeas. Cuando mencionan Madrid hacen alusión a que un restaurante de dicha ciudad no está acatando las normas impuestas por el Gobierno. Todo parece ir bien, hasta el momento en el que indican el nombre del propietario del restaurante: "Florentino Pérez del Barsa". Indicar que el conocido presidente del Real Madrid Club de Fútbol es "del Barsa" ha generado muchas risas y multitud de comentarios entre los usuarios.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo