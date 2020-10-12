Diario Público
Twitter "Dos vídeos más de estos y vuelve la república": las reacciones a las 183 proclamas al rey Felipe VI

El pasado domingo 11 de octubre, un total de 183 personalidades de distintos ámbitos de la sociedad mostraron su apoyo al Rey Felipe VI en un vídeo promovido por Libres e Iguales en el que es constante la proclama 'Viva el Rey'.

Durante los 14 minutos que dura el vídeo aparecen personajes muy conocidos como Mariano Rajoy, Pablo Casado, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Inés Arrimadas, Santiago Abascal, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Belén Esteban, Bertín Osborne, Arcadi Espada, Carlos Herrera, Herman Terstch o Plácido Domingo.

El vídeo desató mucho cachondeo en redes sociales. "Muy buena la de Parque Jurásico IV", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter Íñigo Errejón, "Dos vídeos más de estos y vuelve la república", escribió el periodista Javier Gallego Crudo.

Incluso, un usuario decidió poner el vídeo al revés junto con este mensaje: "Pues he puesto al revés el vídeo de Viva el Rey y no sé si tiene más sentido así pero es hipnótico. Hierra a vip!"

Desde este domingo, el vídeo no ha dejado de visualizarse y comentarse en redes sociales.

