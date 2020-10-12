El pasado domingo 11 de octubre, un total de 183 personalidades de distintos ámbitos de la sociedad mostraron su apoyo al Rey Felipe VI en un vídeo promovido por Libres e Iguales en el que es constante la proclama 'Viva el Rey'.
Durante los 14 minutos que dura el vídeo aparecen personajes muy conocidos como Mariano Rajoy, Pablo Casado, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Inés Arrimadas, Santiago Abascal, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Belén Esteban, Bertín Osborne, Arcadi Espada, Carlos Herrera, Herman Terstch o Plácido Domingo.
El vídeo desató mucho cachondeo en redes sociales. "Muy buena la de Parque Jurásico IV", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter Íñigo Errejón, "Dos vídeos más de estos y vuelve la república", escribió el periodista Javier Gallego Crudo.
Muy buena la de Parque Jurásico IV: "Viva el rey" pic.twitter.com/Dh3dsdPWBv
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) October 11, 2020
Dos vídeos más de estos y vuelve la república. pic.twitter.com/2bjWCi4VJ6
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) October 11, 2020
Incluso, un usuario decidió poner el vídeo al revés junto con este mensaje: "Pues he puesto al revés el vídeo de Viva el Rey y no sé si tiene más sentido así pero es hipnótico. Hierra a vip!"
Pues he puesto al revés el vídeo de Viva el Rey y no sé si tiene más sentido así pero es hipnótico.
Hierra a vip! pic.twitter.com/ybK4yiCFnF
— JevyanJ 2.0 (@JevyanJ) October 11, 2020
Ayuso es TOP con ese Hierra A Vip alegre y vivaracho, apurando antes de que la rosa le robe el plano. pic.twitter.com/et7KBBkAgv
— JevyanJ 2.0 (@JevyanJ) October 11, 2020
Desde este domingo, el vídeo no ha dejado de visualizarse y comentarse en redes sociales.
M. Rajoy, Arcadi Espada, Boadella Carlos Herrera, Belen Esteban... Cayetana A. de toledo. Fran Rivera. Toni Canto.. Hacen un Video diciendo Viva El Rey..
Joder que tropa!!
Eso si como republicano se lo agradezco de corazón????????
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_P75) October 11, 2020
Si ha visto esto, el rey debe estar llorando en un rincón jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajapic.twitter.com/sxCAce0Pzv
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) October 11, 2020
"Porque creo en el republicanismo de verdad, viva el rey". Felipe de Borbón se debe estar muriendo de vergüenza al ver esto. pic.twitter.com/B3jVDi0TS2
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) October 11, 2020
El video de viva el rey me da vergüenza ajena hasta a mí.
— Emérito Juan Carlos I (@JuanEmerito) October 11, 2020
Lo del vídeo de sus excelentísimos alcanfores diciendo "viva el Rey" es como si alguien se ofrece a ayudar para poner una lámpara y acaba tirándote un tabique, metiendo fuego a la cocina e inundándote el baño.
— Daniel Bernabé (@diasasaigonados) October 11, 2020
Con todo mi cariño a los Chanantes, Polónia, pantomima full y redactores de El mundo today. Me encantáis, pero el video de Viva el rey se os ha ido de las manos. Está pasado de rosca. No es verosímil y da un poquito de miedo.
— Jazmin Abuin Janeiro ????????️???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Jazminjazzsoul) October 11, 2020
Vosotros gritáis "Viva el Rey".
Yo grito "viva los trabajadores de ALCOA", y... VIVA LA LUCHA OBRERA.
— Roberto Sotomayor????????????????️???????????? (@SuperRoStar) October 11, 2020
