Un tuit destapa la mala memoria de la prensa deportiva (o cipotuda) tras el último éxito de Rafa Nadal

Las cuentas conviene tenerlas claras. El periodismo deportivo, muy dado a la épica y la leyenda, a veces tiene mala memoria. La reciente victoria de Nadal en Roland Garros, y van 13, le ha permitido al de Manacor alcanzar la nada desdeñable cifra de 20 Grand Slam. Como era de prever, las mejores plumas deportivas de nuestro país han hecho balance de los logros del mallorquín y sus correligionarios; los Federer, Djokovic, Sampras, Borg... Situándolos en lo más alto del deporte. Pero, ¿y qué hay de ellas? Un tuitero ha tenido a bien aclarar algunas cosas:
Nadal empata con Federer en n° de títulos de Grand Slam. Por tanto, la lista de jugadores con más títulos en la historia queda así:
1. Margaret Court (24).
2. Serena Williams (23).
3. Stefanie Graf (22).
— Fran Delgado ???? (@FranYoku) October 11, 2020
Las reacciones al tuit no se han hecho esperar. Algunos han querido enriquecer y complementar el debate y otros, heridos en su orgullo, se han decantado por una argumentación de carácter... cavernario.
Si cuentas el total sumando GS (individuales + dobles) la cifra es mucho más pasada:
1. Martina Navatrilova 49 (18 + ¡31!)
2. Margaret Court 43 (24 + 19)
3. Serena Williams 37 (23 + 14)
Versatilidad brutal.
— Luisma ⚕ (@LMGLinacero) October 12, 2020
Es más, 8 mujeres tienes más títulos de GS(I+D) que cualquier hombre en el mundo.
A las tres anteriores hay que añadir:
Billie Jean King 39
Margaret Osborne 37
Doris Hart 35
Louise Brough Clapp 35
Helen Wills Moody 31 y
Elizabeth Ryan 30.
— Zifra (@Zifra) October 12, 2020
Y como decíamos, también ha habido los que han preferido buscarle tres pies al gato. A continuación una remesa de puntualizaciones cipotudas:
No compiten en la misma categoría, no se puede comparar por que unos juegan en masculino y otros en femenino. Si quieres intentar dejar mal a alguien por lo menos no caigas en semejante error.
— Alex Rubio (@Rubio8L) October 12, 2020
El tenis femenino es como el ajedrez femenino. Ninguna mujer en el top 50 absoluto.
— Lasker1970 (@lasker1970) October 12, 2020
Haces muchas bromitas pero si piensas que hombres y mujeres pueden competir en la misma categoría es que no entiendes nada de tenis. Además, porque te metes, no he escuchado nunca a ninguna tenista pedir eso.
— JM Calpe (@jmcalpe) October 12, 2020
Juegan en distinta competición así que no es comparable, es buscar polémica donde no hay para variar. Aparte court, williams y graff no coincidieron a la vez en el circuito por lo que no es lo mismo. Dejad de buscar enfrentamientos sin sentido.
— Luxi (@luxiTwtr) October 12, 2020
Si de verdad crees que una tenista top puede competir de tú a tú con un tenista top es que ese medio siglo que llevas viendo tenis no ha servido de nada. Las mujeres ni siquiera juegan los GS a cinco sets porque no pueden con el desgaste físico que eso supone.
— Miguel Alcaraz (@Michote91) October 12, 2020
— Anna Go (@Anna_Go) October 12, 2020
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>