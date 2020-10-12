Diario Público
Un tuit destapa la mala memoria de la prensa deportiva (o cipotuda) tras el último éxito de Rafa Nadal

La tenista australiana Margaret Court.- AFP
Las cuentas conviene tenerlas claras. El periodismo deportivo, muy dado a la épica y la leyenda, a veces tiene mala memoria. La reciente victoria de Nadal en Roland Garros, y van 13, le ha permitido al de Manacor alcanzar la nada desdeñable cifra de 20 Grand Slam. Como era de prever, las mejores plumas deportivas de nuestro país han hecho balance de los logros del mallorquín y sus correligionarios; los Federer, Djokovic, Sampras, Borg... Situándolos en lo más alto del deporte. Pero, ¿y qué hay de ellas? Un tuitero ha tenido a bien aclarar algunas cosas:

Las reacciones al tuit no se han hecho esperar. Algunos han querido enriquecer y complementar el debate y otros, heridos en su orgullo, se han decantado por una argumentación de carácter... cavernario.

Y como decíamos, también ha habido los que han preferido buscarle tres pies al gato. A continuación una remesa de puntualizaciones cipotudas:

