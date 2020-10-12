Un tuit destapa la mala memoria de la prensa deportiva (o cipotuda) tras el último éxito de Rafa Nadal

Las cuentas conviene tenerlas claras. El periodismo deportivo, muy dado a la épica y la leyenda, a veces tiene mala memoria. La reciente victoria de Nadal en Roland Garros, y van 13, le ha permitido al de Manacor alcanzar la nada desdeñable cifra de 20 Grand Slam. Como era de prever, las mejores plumas deportivas de nuestro país han hecho balance de los logros del mallorquín y sus correligionarios; los Federer, Djokovic, Sampras, Borg... Situándolos en lo más alto del deporte. Pero, ¿y qué hay de ellas? Un tuitero ha tenido a bien aclarar algunas cosas:

Nadal empata con Federer en n° de títulos de Grand Slam. Por tanto, la lista de jugadores con más títulos en la historia queda así: 1. Margaret Court (24).

2. Serena Williams (23).

3. Stefanie Graf (22). — Fran Delgado ???? (@FranYoku) October 11, 2020

Las reacciones al tuit no se han hecho esperar. Algunos han querido enriquecer y complementar el debate y otros, heridos en su orgullo, se han decantado por una argumentación de carácter... cavernario.

Si cuentas el total sumando GS (individuales + dobles) la cifra es mucho más pasada: 1. Martina Navatrilova 49 (18 + ¡31!)

2. Margaret Court 43 (24 + 19)

3. Serena Williams 37 (23 + 14) Versatilidad brutal. — Luisma ⚕ (@LMGLinacero) October 12, 2020

Es más, 8 mujeres tienes más títulos de GS(I+D) que cualquier hombre en el mundo. A las tres anteriores hay que añadir:

Billie Jean King 39

Margaret Osborne 37

Doris Hart 35

Louise Brough Clapp 35

Helen Wills Moody 31 y

Elizabeth Ryan 30. — Zifra (@Zifra) October 12, 2020

Y como decíamos, también ha habido los que han preferido buscarle tres pies al gato. A continuación una remesa de puntualizaciones cipotudas:

No compiten en la misma categoría, no se puede comparar por que unos juegan en masculino y otros en femenino. Si quieres intentar dejar mal a alguien por lo menos no caigas en semejante error. — Alex Rubio (@Rubio8L) October 12, 2020

El tenis femenino es como el ajedrez femenino. Ninguna mujer en el top 50 absoluto. — Lasker1970 (@lasker1970) October 12, 2020

Haces muchas bromitas pero si piensas que hombres y mujeres pueden competir en la misma categoría es que no entiendes nada de tenis. Además, porque te metes, no he escuchado nunca a ninguna tenista pedir eso. — JM Calpe (@jmcalpe) October 12, 2020

Juegan en distinta competición así que no es comparable, es buscar polémica donde no hay para variar. Aparte court, williams y graff no coincidieron a la vez en el circuito por lo que no es lo mismo. Dejad de buscar enfrentamientos sin sentido. — Luxi (@luxiTwtr) October 12, 2020