"Nada más que añadir": la imagen que capta la exasperación de Rufián mientras interviene Arrimadas en el Congreso

Una imagen vale más que mil palabras. Así lo muestra una fotografía realizada por Dani Gago durante la tensa sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles. La instantánea capta la exasperación del portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, mientras interviene la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas.
El propio Rufián ha compartido la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram con el mensaje "nada más que añadir". "Cuando el gran Dani Gago te pilla escuchando por enésima vez 'filoterroristas y golpistas'", ha escrito el diputado, esta vez en Twitter.
Arrimadas ha calificado de "indigna" la reforma para desbloquear el Poder Judicial. "Solo hay una idea peor que el hecho de que ustedes se repartan a los jueces en el Congreso por amplísima mayoría, y es que se lo repartan solamente los del Gobierno con sus socios, que en su caso son filoterroristas, condenados por golpismo y populistas investigados por la Justicia que atacan cada día a los jueces", ha afirmado en un pleno bronco y lleno de reproches.
Cuando el gran @DaniGagoPhoto te pilla escuchando por enésima vez 'filoterroristas y golpistas'. pic.twitter.com/7SKKLoozsz
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) October 14, 2020
Rufián escuchando a Inés Arrimadas. Same energy cuando me meto a Facebook y leo cuñadeces. pic.twitter.com/njEP0b43oL
— noe (@noweytal) October 14, 2020
Me meo con Rufián ante la intervención de Arrimadas ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q0ghdT7V2P
— Mikel (@lizaldez) October 14, 2020
