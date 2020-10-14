Diario Público
Twitter Albert Rivera o cuando intentas alabar a España por sus personajes históricos pero acabas recordando su amargo destino

Cuando pretendes ensalzar la grandeza de España a través de sus personajes históricos y artistas más ilustres pero involuntariamente lo que acabas es recordando el amargo trato que les dio su país a muchos de ellos.

Todo comienza con un tuit del expresidente de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera para celebrar el 12 de Octubre, con una lista de nombres como Colón, Cervantes, Velázquez, Goya, Campoamor, Lorca, Buñuel...

Entre el aluvión de respuestas, ha estado una por encima de todas, la de la tuitera Sísifa (@Sisifa1), recordando destino de varios de los nombres citados por Rivera y con una pregunta final.

Su tuit se ha convertido en viral y suma varios miles de reacciones, así como el tuit original de Rivera:

