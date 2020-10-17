Cuando este tortuoso 2020 llegue a su fin, se decidirá cuál es la imagen del año, pero seguro que ésta se encuentra en la terna de candidatas.
La escena tuvo lugar en Dubai. Un médico atendía un parto y el nuevo ciudadano del mundo usaba sus manos por primera vez para algo que todo el planeta está deseando hacer.
El recién nacido agarraba la mascarilla del doctor con todas sus fuerzas y se la zafaba con éxito del rostro, de no ser por los dos cordones que enganchan por las orejas y que tienen a todo el planeta con la cara tapada.
"Todos queremos una señal", apuntaba el sanitario en su perfil de Instagram, lugar de origen de la foto que ha dado la vuelta al mundo, esta vez por un buen motivo.
La escena ha conmovido las redes sociales, y en todos los idiomas la imagen ha sido comentada y lanzada al mundo como mensaje de esperanza. Puede que este fin de semana no tengas planes, pero hay muchos médicos por todo el globo intentando solucionarlo. Paciencia, todo llega.
La imagen de la esperanza: Un bebé recién nacido le quita la mascarilla al médico que ayudó a traerlo al mundo.
"Todos queremos una señal de que nos vamos a quitar la mascarilla pronto".
