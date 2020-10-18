Miguel Ángel Perera, el torero condenado por tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, ha sido puesto en evidencia a través de las redes sociales.
Perera fue noticia hace unos meses cuando aseguraba que el Gobierno quería acabar con la tauromaquia: "Quieren acabar con nosotros a base de asfixiarnos y arruinarnos".
Tras saberse que defraudó más de un millón de euros, la bancarrota no parece un escenario posible. La entrada en prisión queda en suspenso por un plazo de tres años, condicionado a que no cometa nuevos delitos durante ese tiempo.
Síganme en esta triste historia pic.twitter.com/FvrF5lhKHp
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) October 17, 2020
Las redes sociales han abrazado esta crítica al torero, y la noticia se ha hecho viral, así como la broma de Anacleto Panceto.
Suele pasar... pic.twitter.com/NlktKmPqhb
— Pere Valero (@ValburgBcn) October 18, 2020
1,2 millones en monedas aún da para ahogarse. Así todas encima a cascoporro.
— Fernando Sangrós ⬅️ (@machotedocemtrs) October 17, 2020
