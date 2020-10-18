Diario Público
Twitter "Síganme en esta triste historia": las redes recuerdan cuando el torero condenado por fraude fiscal decía que el Gobierno quería "arruinarlo"

Miguel Ángel Perera, el torero condenado por tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, ha sido puesto en evidencia a través de las redes sociales.

Perera fue noticia hace unos meses cuando aseguraba que el Gobierno quería acabar con la tauromaquia: "Quieren acabar con nosotros a base de asfixiarnos y arruinarnos".

Tras saberse que defraudó más de un millón de euros, la bancarrota no parece un escenario posible. La entrada en prisión queda en suspenso por un plazo de tres años, condicionado a que no cometa nuevos delitos durante ese tiempo.

Las redes sociales han abrazado esta crítica al torero, y la noticia se ha hecho viral, así como la broma de Anacleto Panceto.

