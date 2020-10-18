Diario Público
Una televisión alemana da su clave de por qué los problemas para controlar la pandemia pasan por algo mucho más grande que Sanchez o Ayuso

Hay preguntas que, en ocasiones, solo se pueden responder si se coge la distancia suficiente. Esta vez, ha sido la televisión alemana Deutsche Welle la que ha querido indagar  en el porqué de los problemas sanitarios en España.

¿A qué responde no tener controlada la pandemia? ¿Por qué no funcionan las medidas? Todas esas preguntas han llegado a una única conclusión: el modelo de vida de España.

La brecha salarial entre el coste de vida y los sueldos, el bajo índice salarial de los ciudadanos, las ciudades superpobladas, las viviendas pequeñas... El problema va más allá de un presidente del Gobierno o de una presidenta autonómica. Para esta televisión alemana, la cuestión es estructural.

Algunos usuarios españoles se han remitido a estas informaciones para dar a entender que el problema es bastante más grande del que se enfrenta.

