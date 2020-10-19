Diario Público
"¡Ayuso aprende! No le llegas a la alcaldesa de París ni a la altura del tacón": Twitter deja en evidencia a la presidenta de Madrid

Reza el tópico que las comparaciones son odiosas. No siempre es verdad, pero hay casos en lo que el tópico se queda corto. ¿Quieren un ejemplo? Vean éste que nos ofrece el tuitero @PiedrafitaMario. Luego comentamos con más detenimiento.

Pues así es: no hay mucho más que comentar. Tristemente, hemos de añadir. No hay en toda Europa, ni siquiera en todo el mundo, un caso como el de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, una gobernante más preocupada por desgastar el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que de la salud de los madrileños. Ayuso lleva meses haciendo partidismo y renunciando a tomar decisiones para frenar el virus por una cuestión ideológica. Lo que ocurre en Madrid no ocurre en ninguna otra parte. No ocurre en París, desde luego, donde la alcaldesa Anne Hidalgo ha dado un ejemplo de lo que estar a la altura política del momento. Hidalgo se ha convertido en la némesis, nos atreveríamos a decir, de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, la legión tuitera ha reaccionado y ha dejado algunas opiniones dignas de figura en este Tremending.

