"Sánchez califica el terrorismo de ETA como lucha armada": esta es la noticia que se ha sacado de la manga este martes el diario ABC, en concreto el día del noveno aniversario sin la banda terrorista.
En el subtítulo de su pieza aseguran: "El presidente utiliza la terminología de la banda terrorista en su mensaje de condolencia por la muerte de Joan Mesquida". Ya, pero ni en el título ni en el subtítulo dicen que literalmente en la misma línea Sánchez hablaba de "terrorismo de ETA".
Acudir a las fuentes originales. De primero de periodismo, ABC. Porque es periodismo lo que hacéis, ¿no? pic.twitter.com/jAZk1uF5Wc
— Jacobo León (@jalekal) October 20, 2020
Tampoco comentan otro detalle: que el propio diario ABC ha hablado en múltiples ocasiones de "lucha armada" para referirse a la violencia de ETA. Una vez más, las denostadas redes sociales han sido las encargadas de recordárselo al periódico y de sacar multitud de ejemplos (ya han borrado alguno), sin ir más lejos uno de ayer:
Coño. ¡Y Vosotros también! pic.twitter.com/NZC98MSvtN
— Álbranch (@archimboldiano) October 20, 2020
Mira, como vosotros en esta noticia de... ayer: https://t.co/MBmZ9GsqjR pic.twitter.com/FpQLSxqmyN
— Oriol Torra i Ayuso (@oriolguellipuig) October 20, 2020
Otro de los que se han sumado a las críticas a Pedro Sánchez por utilizar el término "lucha armada" es el periodista Juan Ramón Lucas, presentador de La Brújula de Onda Cero. Por supuesto, los tuiteros también han utilizado ejemplos en los que en este medio hablan de "lucha armada":
¿Lucha armada, @sanchezcastejon ? ¿Lucha armada en un tuit de recuerdo a Mesquida? Me temo que él y Rubalcaba se habrán revuelto e sus tumbas. https://t.co/kOFoUIMCP2
— Juan Ramón Lucas ???? (@JuanraLucas) October 20, 2020
Literalmente escribe "TERRORISMO" en la misma línea. ¿Dónde está el problema? ¿Por qué tenemos que sacarle punta a un concepto que ha sido utilizado durante años por todos los medios de comunicación sin ningún reparo hasta ahora? Es buscar crispación donde no se debería.
— Marcos H. de la Morena (@m_delamorena) October 20, 2020
Ya veréis cuando se entere Juan Ramón Lucas de esto... pic.twitter.com/pCnk8UJZcc
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) October 20, 2020
Tampoco conoce a Rubalcaba. pic.twitter.com/ujLKAUg9kH
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) October 20, 2020
Como han apuntado los tuiteros, no dejes que la realidad te estropee un buen titular:
En fin, ABC: https://t.co/l3Jqp9Dqdd pic.twitter.com/IBQZM5dxj3
— Oriol Torra i Ayuso (@oriolguellipuig) October 20, 2020
Es cierto que lo dice, justo después de decir también literalmente, terrorismo de ETA.
Pero no se os ocurra dejar que la verdad os joda un titular, o en vuestro caso, una linea editorial entera.
Es importante no perder la identidad.
— JosepSo (@Josep_So7) October 20, 2020
— CAR (@SoyHow) October 20, 2020
Mal periodismo hace quien no sabe leer! pic.twitter.com/4wFFgE2dzu
— David (@DavidCuevas2800) October 20, 2020
