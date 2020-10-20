Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter 'ABC' acusa a Sánchez de llamar "lucha armada" a los crímenes de ETA y los tuiteros responden: "Mira, como vosotros"

Por

"Sánchez califica el terrorismo de ETA como lucha armada": esta es la noticia que se ha sacado de la manga este martes el diario ABC, en concreto el día del noveno aniversario sin la banda terrorista.

En el subtítulo de su pieza aseguran: "El presidente utiliza la terminología de la banda terrorista en su mensaje de condolencia por la muerte de Joan Mesquida". Ya, pero ni en el título ni en el subtítulo dicen que literalmente en la misma línea Sánchez hablaba de "terrorismo de ETA".

Tampoco comentan otro detalle: que el propio diario ABC ha hablado en múltiples ocasiones de "lucha armada" para referirse a la violencia de ETA. Una vez más, las denostadas redes sociales han sido las encargadas de recordárselo al periódico y de sacar multitud de ejemplos (ya han borrado alguno), sin ir más lejos uno de ayer:

Otro de los que se han sumado a las críticas a Pedro Sánchez por utilizar el término "lucha armada" es el periodista Juan Ramón Lucas, presentador de La Brújula de Onda Cero. Por supuesto, los tuiteros también han utilizado ejemplos en los que en este medio hablan de "lucha armada":

Como han apuntado los tuiteros, no dejes que la realidad te estropee un buen titular:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo