Diario Público
Diario Público

El certero sketch de 'Vaya Semanita' sobre Supercontagiador, el 'héroe' que te hará reír y enfadarte a la vez

Por

Un sketch de Vaya semanita, el programa de humor más longevo y exitoso de Euskal Telebista, la radiotelevisión pública vasca, está triunfando en las redes. Ahora se lo ponemos, porque es mejor verlo que contarlo, pero ya les adelantamos que es un sketch que pone el acento sobre la actitud irresponsable e insensible de algunos ciudadanos hacia la pandemia. Veanlo, es lo mejor.

El vídeo se está moviendo mucho en Twitter. Como podrán suponer, la legión tuitera se parte, literalmente, pero también destaca el mensaje crítico y cívico que tiene detrás, el de hay que hay respetar las normas pero, sobre todo, a los otros, a aquellos con los que convivimos, y que sólo podremos vencer al coronavirus unidos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo