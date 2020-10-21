El ingenioso tuit de Gabriel Rufián que deja retratado a Santiago Abascal

En Tremending lo tenemos clarísimo: cuando se retire de la política, vamos a intentar fichar a Gabriel Rufián, actual portavoz en el Congreso de Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), como community manager. Rufián ha vuelto a demostrar que es el político que mejor utiliza las redes sociales y que tiene un talento innato en Twitter.
En uno de sus últimos tuits, Rufián ha retratado al líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante la moción de censura presentada por el partido ultraderechista. Pero lo ha hecho con tal ingenio y tal gracia, que desde aquí sólo podemos aplaudir: con apenas cuatro palabras y dos fotos, ha puesto al desnudo las vergüenzas de Abascal. Vean el tuit y luego comentamos.
Abascal lee / Abascal improvisa pic.twitter.com/9o8rKziCBn
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) October 21, 2020
Mo se puede decir más con menos, ¿verdad? Y además, Rufián tiene toda la razón. Según los más afamados cronistas parlamentarios, analistas y tertulianos, Abascal ha estado bastante flojo en su discurso inaugural, pero ha flojeado aún más en la réplica a Pedro Sánchez. A Abascal se le han visto los costurones ideológicos pero también intelectuales y su discurso ha sido previsible, romo y trufado con los tópicos más rancios de la ultraderecha.
El tuit de Rufián ha causado sensación en Twitter: dos horas después de publicarlo ya tenía 14.400 me gusta y 2.700 retuits. La legión tuitera ha reaccionado con división de opiniones, pero abundan los ataques al político de ERC: no vamos a ocultar que a Rufián hay muchos que le tienen ganas. Pero nosotros aquí somos muy de Rufián –ya hemos dicho que queremos contratarle– y por eso sólo nos acordamos de lo bueno, porque además somos los buenos. Los malos son ellos, que no se nos olvide.
— Phosky (@Phoskytos) October 21, 2020
Resumen de la mocion de censura. pic.twitter.com/sioL1owBh0
— Irigoyen (@jcirigoyenp) October 21, 2020
Es verdad, cuando lee su discurso parece un dinosaurio broncosaurus ????carnívoro y cuando improvisa un Dino
— María Rodríguez (@MaraRod92308993) October 21, 2020
República sí... Sí pic.twitter.com/upVsu479TR
— HouseMD (@drgregcasamd) October 21, 2020
