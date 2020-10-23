Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "En su cabeza era espectacular": cachondeo con la cita del Apocalipsis tuiteada por Espinosa de los Monteros

Por

Un pasaje del Apocalipsis que habla de vomitar en la boca de alguien. Es el sutil tuit publicado este jueves por el portavoz del partido ultraderechista Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros, ante el rotundo fracaso de la moción de censura.

Relacionada: "298 contra 52. Por poco, Santi, por poco. Un par de caceroladas más y lo tienes"

Después de que el PP anunciara su 'no' en la votación y del duro discurso de Casado contra Abascal, los ánimos se han caldeado entre PP y Vox, (aunque sólo de cara a la galería por que sus pactos siguen vigentes). De modo que el críptico mensaje parece dirigido a los del PP.

En las redes, el mensaje del ultraderechista se ha tomado a guasa y los tuiteros han respondido con memes e ironías varias:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo