Un pasaje del Apocalipsis que habla de vomitar en la boca de alguien. Es el sutil tuit publicado este jueves por el portavoz del partido ultraderechista Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados, Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros, ante el rotundo fracaso de la moción de censura.
Relacionada: "298 contra 52. Por poco, Santi, por poco. Un par de caceroladas más y lo tienes"
Después de que el PP anunciara su 'no' en la votación y del duro discurso de Casado contra Abascal, los ánimos se han caldeado entre PP y Vox, (aunque sólo de cara a la galería por que sus pactos siguen vigentes). De modo que el críptico mensaje parece dirigido a los del PP.
En las redes, el mensaje del ultraderechista se ha tomado a guasa y los tuiteros han respondido con memes e ironías varias:
Apocalipsis, 6, 1-8.https://t.co/9LEVE2A2FP
— Pipo BB8 | #Confinao ???????? ???????? ???? (@PipoBB8) October 22, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) October 22, 2020
"Tu piel morena sobre la arena
nadas igual que una sirena
tu pelo suelto moldea el viento
cuando te miro me pongo contento
si miro al horizonte puedo ver
como las olas pelean
por tocar tu piel"
Artista: Viceversa
Álbum: Un amigo de verdad
Fecha de lanzamiento: 1992
— Cruquelles (@merlucines_) October 22, 2020
¿Esto va por Casado o por el café con leche de esta mañana? pic.twitter.com/ELlbLiXqSi
— Pepe Lee (@PepeWebosRepes) October 22, 2020
— burrapaca (@burrapaca) October 22, 2020
Daenerys Targaryen. https://t.co/y1FBzz9n8o
"Soy la Khaleesi de los Dothraki. Soy la esposa del gran Khal Drogo y llevo su hijo dentro de mí. La próxima vez que me levantes una mano será la última vez que tengas manos"
— Nacho (@BcnNatxo) October 22, 2020
La Barbacoa de Georgie Dann. 44-47
"La vecina que es muy mona toma el sol en la tumbona. Yo le saco algo sencillo pero quiere solomillo."
— Jorge Hernández Buja (@jorgebuja) October 22, 2020
«No vejarás al emigrante» (Éxodo 23,9). «No lo oprimiréis» (Levítico 19,34). «No lo explotaréis» (Deuteronomio 23,16). «No negarás el derecho del emigrante» (Deuteronomio 24,17). «Maldito quien viole los derechos al emigrante» (Deuteronomio 27)
Ande a pastar.
— Sr. Cuevas ???? (@SrCuevas1974) October 23, 2020
Apocalipsis2:11-12
¡Qué leche, Santi, qué leche!
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 22, 2020
— Serthand (@Serthand) October 22, 2020
— Juana I de Castilla (@JuaniIdCastilla) October 22, 2020
Inscripción en el Anillo Único, escrita en caracteres tengwar:
«Ash nazg durbatulûk, ash nazg gimbatul, ash nazg thrakatulûk, agh burzum-ishi krimpatul»
— ???? Dani Keral (@danikeral) October 22, 2020
Mateo 13 :12-24
" Y Jesus dirigiéndose a sus discípulos dijo, A LLORAR A LA PUTA LLORERIA"
— Angel Aza (@JAGURON) October 22, 2020
— hector alonso???? (@hdelosrios2) October 22, 2020
