Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Abascal y Casado, como Pimpinela: el hilarante hilo sobre el desamor en la derecha

Por

La moción de censura de Vox y su rotundo fracaso sigue llenando las redes sociales de bromas al respecto. Abascal no fue capaz de cosechar ningún apoyo fuera de su partido, con el remate final del duro discurso de Casado contra él.

La sorpresa fue sido el posicionamiento del líder del PP, Pablo Casado. No tanto por votar en contra de la moción, sino por el contenido de su discurso, marcando más claramente que nunca las diferencias con Vox.

De estas diferencias, la cuenta de Twitter Perra Roja de Satán ha querido ahondar más en la herida de la derecha, pero desde un punto de vista paródico. La popular canción de Pimpinela, Olvídame y pega la vuelta , ha sido el contexto para hilar un puñado de fotos y que quede un hilo que ya se ha hecho viral.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo