Diario Público
Diario Público

Vox Murcia La "avalancha" de afiliados de Vox en Murcia que cabe en dos taxis

Por

No os habréis enterado, pero se comenta que hay mucha gente afiliándose a Vox en Murcia. Bueno, en realidad, lo que se comenta es una "avalancha" que, según el partido ultra, está arrollando las puertas de su sede en Murcia. En concreto, hay seis personas esperando en el portal. Una auténtica "avalancha de peticiones de afiliación en Vox tras el debate de la moción", dice en sus redes la formación.

La "avalancha" de afiliados de Vox en Murcia que cabe en dos taxis

Sea como fuere, la avalancha real han sido las respuestas.

Lo último en Tremending