Así celebró Chile los resultados del plebiscito que dice adiós a la Constitución de Pinochet: "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido"

El pueblo chileno celebró este domingo los resultados del plebiscito que, con un 78,2% de los votos a favor, inicia el proceso para que el país cree una nueva Constitución que reemplace definitivamente la actual, herencia del dictador Pinochet.

Los movimientos sociales venían reclamando desde hace más de un año una nueva Carta Magna. Las movilizaciones pacíficas y con ambiente festivo que se han sucedido por esta causa hasta la fecha se volvieron a hacer sentir este domingo, después de que se conociese el resultado de la votación.

Así, miles de personas se congregaron en la Plaza Italia de Santiago, bautizada por los propios manifestantes como Plaza de la Dignidad. La gente llegó en masa desde que se cerraron los colegios electorales y el centro de Santiago, desbordado, se convirtió en una fiesta. Hubo música, fuegos artificiales, banderas y cánticos como el emblemático "Chile Despertó".

Los emotivos vídeos de la noche han inundado las redes sociales:

