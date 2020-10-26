Tuiteros responden con sorna a las palabras de Juan Muñoz, el de Cruz y Raya: "¿Que nos ponen toque de queda? ¡Prefiero morirme de covid que de asco!"

El humorista Juan Muñoz, la mitad del que fuera el dúo Cruz y Raya que formó en su momento con José Mota, ha concitado la atención de los tuiteros en los dos últimos días tras publicar un vídeo en Twitter en el que se ha mostrado muy crítico con el Gobierno por su gestión de la pandemia, sobre todo tras la aprobación del estado de alarma y la instauración del toque de queda en varias comunidades del país.

La cruz de Juan Muñoz es el toque de queda. "¿Que nos ponen toque de queda? Pero vamos a ver, ¿saben lo que les digo? ¡Prefiero morirme de covid que de asco!", expresa con ira Muñoz, quien hace un alegato "en defensa de todas las personas que se ganan la vida en los comercios cara el público. Estoy hablando de tiendas, restaurantes, locales de ocio, teatros, ferias... Personas que siempre han respetado las normas de seguridad que se han impuesto". Pero como siempre, lo mejor será que lo vean, porque siempre es mejor que contarlo.

Como podrán suponer, la legión tuitera ha reaccionado a las palabras de Muñoz con división de opiniones, como si de un penalti en el clásico Barcelona-Madrid se tratara. Aquí, ya saben, respetamos todas las opiniones, pero vamos a poner las respuestas más divertidas e ingeniosas, empezando por esta que hemos encontrando en la cuenta del coronavirus y que nos parece sencillamente genial.

Hay más...

Estimado Juan:

No has caído en el olvido. Sabemos que estás ahí. No tienes que marcarte un Miguel Bosé, que con uno ya estamos más que servidos y no mola nada.

Un cordial saludo.

— Felikis (@Felikis93) October 25, 2020