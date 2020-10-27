Diario Público
'Era un rey muy campechano', la genial parodia sobre Juan Carlos I que triunfa en Twitter

Ya les advertimos que este post de Tremending va a ser corto porque es verdad aquello de que es una imagen vale más que mil palabras y porque, además, hay vídeos que se explican por sí, que no se pueden contar. Hay que verlos, así que sin más preámbulos aquí tienen esta genialidad que está triunfando en las redes sociales.

Esta genialidad (nos repetimos, sí, pero es que no encontramos otra forma de definirlo) se pudo ver hace unos días en Oregón Televisión, un programa de humor que se emite en Aragón TV, la cadena autonómica aragonesa, desde 2008. En cada programa parodian una conocida canción y adaptan la letra a la actualidad política y social del país. En pocas ocasiones han estado tan inspirados como en esta parodia del rey emérito y de la conocida canción de Renato Carosone, Tu vuò fà l'americano. El autor es David Angulo. Que su nombre figure con letras de oro.

Lo mejor, como siempre, es la reacción de la gente. Aquí destacamos algunas.

