Diario Público
Diario Público

Presupuestos Generales del Estado Los memes más tronchantes de la foto Sánchez e Iglesias presentando los Presupuestos

Por

Subida de impuestos a las rentas altas y grandes empresas, y un 151% la inversión en Sanidad. Son los principales titulares del anteproyecto de ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021, presentados este martes por Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias. Unas Cuentas Públicas que vienen a consolidar la "mayor inversión social pública" de la historia, por valor de 239.756 millones, según Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias.

La imagen de ambos en la presentación tiene también el objetivo de representar la unidad del Gobierno de coalición. Pero no sólo ha habido una foto, también ha llamado la atención otra del presidente y el vicepresidente segundo saludándose con el codo.

Con estas fotos y lo insondable de su imaginación, los tuiteros han vuelto a hacer de las suyas:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo