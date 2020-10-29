Diario Público
Ultraderecha La pregunta de un reportero de 'APM?' a Ortega Smith (con zasca inluido) que merece un Pulitzer

Es difícil encontrar una expresión más xenófoba que hablar de "estercolero multicultural", porque directamente relaciona con la basura a las diferentes culturas que hay en un país. Pues en el partido ultraderechista Vox se han aficionado mucho a ella y la utilizan habitualmente y sin sonrojo, incluso su presidente la utilizó hace poco en sede parlamentaria.

Retomando esa expresión, el reportero del programa de humor de TV3, APM? (Alguna Pregunta Més?), Isma Juárez, ha lanzado una pregunta a Javier Ortega Smith que se merece un premio Púlizter. "El Real Madrid, que tiene tantos jugadores extranjeros, ¿también es un estercolero multicultural?". Después vino el zasca monumental.

Ortega Smith se quedó sin palabras:

La brutal pregunta y el sopapo argumental aún están recibiendo aplausos en las redes sociales:
