Es difícil encontrar una expresión más xenófoba que hablar de "estercolero multicultural", porque directamente relaciona con la basura a las diferentes culturas que hay en un país. Pues en el partido ultraderechista Vox se han aficionado mucho a ella y la utilizan habitualmente y sin sonrojo, incluso su presidente la utilizó hace poco en sede parlamentaria.
Retomando esa expresión, el reportero del programa de humor de TV3, APM? (Alguna Pregunta Més?), Isma Juárez, ha lanzado una pregunta a Javier Ortega Smith que se merece un premio Púlizter. "El Real Madrid, que tiene tantos jugadores extranjeros, ¿también es un estercolero multicultural?". Después vino el zasca monumental.
Ortega Smith se quedó sin palabras:
Es pot donar un Pulitzer a @ismajuarez per una resposta? #apmtv3 pic.twitter.com/DJCmjmCygE
— ALGUNA PANDÈMIA MÉS? (@APM) October 29, 2020
La brutal pregunta y el sopapo argumental aún están recibiendo aplausos en las redes sociales:
Aquí la resta: https://t.co/ylz19gD1po
— ALGUNA PANDÈMIA MÉS? (@APM) October 29, 2020
Mis respetos al señor @IsmaJuarez, vaya rotura
— ácido (@acidoenlared) October 29, 2020
Enorme Isma, ENORME.
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) October 29, 2020
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooowwwww!!!!!!!GRANDIÓSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/nLUPwFVzXY
— ????????Juanjo???????? (@pacomojao) October 29, 2020
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooowwwww!!!!!!!GRANDIÓSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/nLUPwFVzXY
— ????????Juanjo???????? (@pacomojao) October 29, 2020
