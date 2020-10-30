"Nunca serás rico si tus gastos exceden a tus ingresos; y nunca serás pobre si tus ingresos superan a tus gastos". Esta fue la 'frase del día' de El Mundo, el pasado miércoles. ¿Cómo te quedas?
"Eres pobre? No seas pobre"
— macahuitl (@Apamacahuitl) October 29, 2020
El diario de Unidad Editorial incluyó bajo su mancheta esta frase el mismo día que en su portada hablaba de los Presupuestos del Gobierno que suben los impuestos a grandes patrimonios, multinacionales y Potentados. Debajo su titular de la noticia con esta frase: "Grandes empresas y 'ricos' sólo pagarán un 10% del golpe fiscal". La pieza argumenta que la "clase media" sufrirá "el mayor impacto del alza de impuestos".
Su 'frase del día' ha sorprendido enormemente a los tuiteros que no se deciden entre si es una obviedad o simplemente una mentira "como un piano":
Si comes no tendrás hambre, y si tienes hambre simplemente come.
— Prieeego (@Prieeego) October 29, 2020
HOY, EN FRASES CÉLEBRES PARA EL ÉXITO: THOMAS CHANDLER https://t.co/U4HJtcvZcH pic.twitter.com/AXBNy1tKl3
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) October 29, 2020
Me FASCINA la cantidad de gente en comentarios que piensa que están diciendo una obviedad, cuando lo que están diciendo es una mentira como un piano...
— ???? Draculau ???? ???????????? (@MilvaGaming) October 29, 2020
Estas son algunas reacciones a una frase que parece de "filosofía de preescolar":
— Isra (@Isranutrof) October 29, 2020
Grande Chandler ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gk59wF8QrO
— PPero Guay (@PPeroGuay) October 29, 2020
Esto es para tapar la basura de titular donde estas afirmando que las persona con una renta de mas de 200000€ es clase media? Yo que no llego a los 10000€ anuales que soy? Clase baja tirando a desgraciado?
— ♥AHR♥ (@ConHdeUnico) October 28, 2020
— Álvaro???? (@alvaroogm99) October 29, 2020
arreglado! pic.twitter.com/sKLkCA0Ojm
— New Spook-icidal Tendencies (@kaikifanaccount) October 29, 2020
— El Barón de la Birra (@BarondelaBirr) October 28, 2020
Por lo tanto, nunca serás rico si vives de alquiler en Madrid
— PRETTYMIKE (@prettymike666) October 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/EznXuarNak https://t.co/24DbYe5QGK
— Borja Pavón (@kidcoltrane) October 29, 2020
el maravilloso mundo de las frases de autoayuda de todo a 100
— JJ Ramos Encalado (@JJEncalado) October 28, 2020
Pues ya debería ser Amancio Ortega, algo está fallando...
— sheogorath (@Hipoxia78) October 29, 2020
— ???? Voitta ???? (@voitta) October 29, 2020
Si mis ingresos son de 1000 euros y mis gastos son 980... ¿De verdad no soy pobre? ¿No os da un calorcillo súbito y unas ganas tremendas de esconderos bajo tierra al decir eso?
— Koe McFly (@Koe78) October 28, 2020
— Ikigai (@Ikigai_Ryu) October 28, 2020
Estamos aquí porque hemos venido
— TerStegen™ (@TerStegenismoo) October 29, 2020
Esto lo ha escrito un niño o un rico
— Farlan (@Farlanete) October 29, 2020
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>