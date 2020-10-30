"Nunca serás rico si tus gastos exceden a tus ingresos; y nunca serás pobre si tus ingresos superan a tus gastos". Esta fue la 'frase del día' de El Mundo, el pasado miércoles. ¿Cómo te quedas?

"Eres pobre? No seas pobre"

El diario de Unidad Editorial incluyó bajo su mancheta esta frase el mismo día que en su portada hablaba de los Presupuestos del Gobierno que suben los impuestos a grandes patrimonios, multinacionales y Potentados. Debajo su titular de la noticia con esta frase: "Grandes empresas y 'ricos' sólo pagarán un 10% del golpe fiscal". La pieza argumenta que la "clase media" sufrirá "el mayor impacto del alza de impuestos".

Su 'frase del día' ha sorprendido enormemente a los tuiteros que no se deciden entre si es una obviedad o simplemente una mentira "como un piano":

Si comes no tendrás hambre, y si tienes hambre simplemente come.

— Prieeego (@Prieeego) October 29, 2020