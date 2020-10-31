Diario Público
La aplaudida respuesta de Xabier Fortes a la exdirectora de Contenidos Informativos de TVE con el PP: "Mientes igual de mal que manipulabas"

Por

El presentador de La Noche 24 horas, Xabier Fortes, ha criticado duramente a la exdirectora de Contenidos Informativos de TVE durante el Gobierno del PP, Carmen Sastre, después de que está calificara como "desastre" el índice de audiencia del programa nocturno de la televisión pública.

"La cruda realidad de los datos objetivos", afirmaba Sastre en un tuit en el que, mencionando al propio Fortes, comentaba que el programa estaba teniendo menos espectadores que El Cascabel, de Trece TV.

Ante esto, Fortes respondió duramente: "Mientes igual de mal que manipulabas cuando dirigías los informativos. Fuiste destituida tras tanta censura y listas negras, cuando obligabas a repetir en el telediario el argumentario que te mandaba Génova. Tu odio es proporcional a nuestra subida de audiencia en solo 2 meses".

"De hecho creo que hemos conseguido el mejor octubre en share de la historia del programa. Quizás por eso ese odio que destilas hacia mí y hacia la empresa que te da de comer. En todo caso, que te vaya bien y que disfrutes de la vida", agregaba en otro tuit.
