Más de un centenar de personas han protagonizado, en la madrugada de este viernes, disturbios en la ciudad de Burgos, especialmente en el barrio de Gamonal.

Enfrentamientos con la Policía, contenedores quemados... Una noche de confusión que quedó retratada en las cuentas de Twitter de Vox, donde unas animaban las protestas y otras la criticaban, ya que sin contrastar unos daban por hecho que la protesta era de izquierdas y otros no.

El tuit, que se ha hecho viral en redes, ha puesto de manifiesto la prisa de las redes sociales, donde no se confirman ni contrastan las cuestiones antes de opinar.
