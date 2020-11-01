El meme definitivo sobre Díaz Ayuso: doce segundos para resumir su mala gestión de la pandemia

La gestión de la pandemia por parte del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid está dando que hablar en las redes sociales. En Twitter, como siempre, las criticas a Díaz Ayuso y su Ejecutivo se edulcoran entre memes y chistes.
Esta vez ha sido el usuario Clausman el que ha resumido a la perfección –y con cierta ironía– el sinsentido de las medidas contra el coronavirus que se han impulsado en la región madrileña.
La Comunidad de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/14hvBG0qW1
— Clausman (@cl4usman) October 31, 2020
El tuit ha generado algunas respuestas, la mayoría celebrando la ironía del tuitero:
Jajajajaja
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) November 1, 2020
— pablito ???? (@Pablo_samo) November 1, 2020
