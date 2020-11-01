Tras los altercados y disturbios que tuvieron lugar este sábado en diferentes puntos de España, una oleada de solidaridad ha pasado por La Rioja para compensar los destrozos que algunos jóvenes causaron por la ciudad de Logroño.
Uno de los vídeos muestra a un joven de 16 años, hijo de una barrendera de Logroño, relatando a cámara cómo convocó a sus amigos para ir a limpiar en algunos puntos de la ciudad. El aplauso a estos jóvenes ha sido unánime, prueba de que no toda la juventud se toma a mal las restricciones de movilidad.
Tomad, cayetanitos: aprended algo.https://t.co/b7TfAvAQq6
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) November 1, 2020
Incluso el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha elogiado a los jóvenes que han limpiado los destrozos: "La juventud de nuestro país es esto: generosidad, responsabilidad, compromiso. Valores que nos engrandecen como sociedad", ha escrito en la red social Twitter.
Bien hecho.
Así es la mayoría de la juventud de España. De la que me siento orgulloso.
— Antonio (@anpafra) November 1, 2020
Un grupo de jóvenes está, por iniciativa propia, en el paseo de El Espolón de Logroño limpiando los destrozos de los incidentes de ayer y recolocando el mobiliario urbano. Es la otra cara de la moneda a lo sucedido anoche @rtvenoticias pic.twitter.com/xSVitFAzpa
— RTVELaRioja (@RTVELaRioja) November 1, 2020
Muy orgulloso de los auténticos chaval@s de mi ciudad, grandes
— Ivan Se S T (@Ibantzz) November 1, 2020
