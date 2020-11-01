Diario Público
Twitter "Cayetanitos, aprended algo": la lección de un joven, hijo de una barrendera, que convocó a sus amigos para limpiar tras los disturbios de Logroño

Tras los altercados y disturbios que tuvieron lugar este sábado en diferentes puntos de España, una oleada de solidaridad ha pasado por La Rioja para compensar los destrozos que algunos jóvenes causaron por la ciudad de Logroño.

Uno de los vídeos muestra a un joven de 16 años, hijo de una barrendera de Logroño, relatando a cámara cómo convocó a sus amigos para ir a limpiar en algunos puntos de la ciudad. El aplauso a estos jóvenes ha sido unánime, prueba de que no toda la juventud se toma a mal las restricciones de movilidad.

Incluso el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha elogiado a los jóvenes que han limpiado los destrozos: "La juventud de nuestro país es esto: generosidad, responsabilidad, compromiso. Valores que nos engrandecen como sociedad", ha escrito en la red social Twitter.
