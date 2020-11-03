Diario Público
El zasca de un guardia civil a un conductor que trataba de salir de Madrid sin justificante

Como bien saben nuestros lectores de tremending, que para eso son gente bien informada, la mayor parte de las comunidades autónomas están confinadas perimetralmente, es decir, no se puede entrar ni salir de ellas. Hay excepciones, claro, como es el de la Comunidad de Madrid, cuya presidenta, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, anunció el pasado jueves el cierre perimetral de la región sólo durante los dos puentes de noviembre, el de Todos los Santos y el del día de la Almudena (patrona de la ciudad de Madrid). Madrid, ya sabemos, es una ciudad de la que entra y sale mucha gente todos los días, así que un equipo de Telemadrid se fue el pasado viernes a acompañar en uno de los controles de salida a unos agentes de la Guardia Civil para ver cómo funcionaban los controles.

Lo que allí se vivió ya forma parte de esos momentos de la televisión que saldrán recurrentemente en los programa de zapping.

Como siempre decimos, es mejor verlo que leerlo. Esta es la secuencia completa que hemos encontrado en la cuenta de Twitter del programa Madrid Directo. Ocurrió cuando la reportera de Telemadrid le comentaba a un conductor que pretendía salir de Madrid sin justificante que eso no estaba bien.

Poco podemos añadir desde aquí. El zasca del Guardia Civil es épico (perdonen que caigamos en el topicazo, pero es imposible definirlo mejor) y tiene más razón que un santo, que decían nuestras abuelas. Las normas están para cumplirlas y no hay excusas que valgan.

