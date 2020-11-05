La Comunidad de Madrid ha difundido en sus redes en las ultimas horas un vídeo con el lema "ser joven no te protege de la covid-19" para concienciar a los adolescentes sobre el peligro del coronavirus y el riesgo de no cumplir las medidas sanitarias.
El COVID-19 nos afecta a todos. pic.twitter.com/yROC57zRi5
— Comunidad de Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) November 5, 2020
Un vídeo con un buen motivo, pero cuya realización ha desatado las críticas. Muchas de las reacciones en las redes cargan sobre todo contra la selección de las personas que aparecen en el vídeo (un torero, futbolistas e influencers) y ponen en duda que gran parte de la juventud pueda identificarse con ellos o tenerles como modelos. El vídeo cuenta con la colaboración del torero Francisco Rivera (46 años), los futbolistas Koke y Roberto Carlos (47 años), e 'influencers' como Madame de Rosa, Carla Hinojosa y Eugenia Osborne. También aparece Óscar Riballo, un farmacéutico y boxeador de 32 años que sufrió la covid-19 y arrastra graves secuelas.
Bien ahi Fran Rivera y Roberto Carlos ídolos de la generación Z
— Kilgore (@billkilgore_) November 5, 2020
La Comunidad de Madrid dirigiéndose a los jóvenes https://t.co/XHwr6Ja1a6 pic.twitter.com/RiJo5dphsU
— Dios (@Sr_Dios) November 5, 2020
Estas son algunos de los tuits que han cargado contra el vídeo:
Echo en falta a Ortega Cano, al Pequeño Nicolás y a Güiza.
— Jonh mamón (@Jonh_mamon) November 5, 2020
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) November 5, 2020
No digo que la intención no sea buena... pero menudo cringe de vídeo y de personajes.
— Mike Castillo ????????????️???? (@Mikswelt) November 5, 2020
Podían contratar rastreadores y contratar sanitarios o contratar a toreros fachas e instagraners para culpar de la pandemia a los jóvenes por sus fiestas. Y han elegido. https://t.co/sjQefUDaC2
— · Hibai Arbide Aza · (@Hibai_) November 5, 2020
¿Qué pinta Fran Rivera en un video de la @ComunidadMadrid?
— RAUL Montero (@elguachinche) November 5, 2020
Os ha faltado Quique San Francisco
— Lanfil (@olanfilon) November 5, 2020
— Álex Muñoz (@Alex8MR) November 5, 2020
El casting es para hacéroslo mirar...
— Ǝdu (@eduTormos) November 5, 2020
Ah, bueno, si me lo dice un torero y un par de influencers, la cosa cambia. ¿Torbe no estaba disponible?
— Naiden (@NoSoyNaidenn) November 5, 2020
Pelayo, Fran Rivera... Como referentes de la juventud?? Creo que hay muchos más jóvenes que se identificaría antes con El Consorcio que con esta gente
— Sergio (@sergar76) November 5, 2020
Si Fran Rivera no consigue influir en los jóvenes, la Comunidad de Madrid podría contratar a Enrique Ponce.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) November 5, 2020
Los jóvenes del vídeo de la Comunidad de Madrid https://t.co/tdfgOJzVIX pic.twitter.com/qwEYl5qnpv
— Isma Juárez (@IsmaJuarez) November 5, 2020
les ha faltado Froilán en el comunicado https://t.co/lAJJ7HtORL
— silvia (@SilviaXXIII) November 5, 2020
Los ídolos de la juventud facha?? de la juventud? El spot de Ayuso para los cacerolos. https://t.co/EI39hTygn0
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) November 5, 2020
A una mitad no los conozco y la otra mitad me caen horriblemente mal.
Excelente campaña.
— Nym (@ItsSalvaBTW) November 5, 2020
