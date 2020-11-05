Diario Público
Con Francisco Rivera y Roberto Carlos El vídeo de la Comunidad de Madrid sobre el coronavirus del que todos hablan (y no para bien)

La Comunidad de Madrid ha difundido en sus redes en las ultimas horas un vídeo con el lema "ser joven no te protege de la covid-19" para concienciar a los adolescentes sobre el peligro del coronavirus y el riesgo de no cumplir las medidas sanitarias.

Un vídeo con un buen motivo, pero cuya realización ha desatado las críticas. Muchas de las reacciones en las redes cargan sobre todo contra la selección de las personas que aparecen en el vídeo (un torero, futbolistas e influencers) y ponen en duda que gran parte de la juventud pueda identificarse con ellos o tenerles como modelos. El vídeo cuenta con la colaboración del torero Francisco Rivera (46 años), los futbolistas Koke y Roberto Carlos (47 años), e 'influencers' como Madame de Rosa, Carla Hinojosa y Eugenia Osborne. También aparece Óscar Riballo, un farmacéutico y boxeador de 32 años que sufrió la covid-19 y arrastra graves secuelas.

Estas son algunos de los tuits que han cargado contra el vídeo:
