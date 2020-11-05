Diario Público
"STOP THE COUNT!" (¡PARAD EL RECUENTO!). Así, en mayúsculas y sin nada más. Es el bochornoso tuit publicado este jueves por Donald Trump, mientras su oponente Joe Biden acaricia la presidencia de EEUU a las espera del recuento en cinco estados.

Trump ha protagonizado un penoso espectáculo en las últimas horas, primero proclamándose vencedor de los comicios antes del recuento y después con acusaciones de fraude electoral. Mientras, poderosos senadores como Mitch McConnell o Marco Rubio se mantienen al margen de las declaraciones del magnate, que ha empezado a pedir donativos para emprender sus batallas legales, y defienden el proceso de recuento.

En las redes, el bochornoso mensaje de Trump ha recibido miles de respuestas en forma de chanzas y memes. Entre los más recurrentes, sobre todo de los tuiteros estadounidenses, han destacado los que incluyen imágenes del Conde Drago de Barrio Sésamo. El motivo no es otro, que el nombre original en inglés del popular personaje: Count von Count (Conde von Conde o Conde von Recuento). Y es que en inglés "conde" y "recuento" se dicen de la misma forma.

Esta es una pequeña muestra de los memes:
