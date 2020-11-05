"STOP THE COUNT!" (¡PARAD EL RECUENTO!). Así, en mayúsculas y sin nada más. Es el bochornoso tuit publicado este jueves por Donald Trump, mientras su oponente Joe Biden acaricia la presidencia de EEUU a las espera del recuento en cinco estados.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump ha protagonizado un penoso espectáculo en las últimas horas, primero proclamándose vencedor de los comicios antes del recuento y después con acusaciones de fraude electoral. Mientras, poderosos senadores como Mitch McConnell o Marco Rubio se mantienen al margen de las declaraciones del magnate, que ha empezado a pedir donativos para emprender sus batallas legales, y defienden el proceso de recuento.

En las redes, el bochornoso mensaje de Trump ha recibido miles de respuestas en forma de chanzas y memes. Entre los más recurrentes, sobre todo de los tuiteros estadounidenses, han destacado los que incluyen imágenes del Conde Drago de Barrio Sésamo. El motivo no es otro, que el nombre original en inglés del popular personaje: Count von Count (Conde von Conde o Conde von Recuento). Y es que en inglés "conde" y "recuento" se dicen de la misma forma.

Este es un buen momento como otro cualquiera para saber que el vampiro de Barrio Sésamo contaba cosas porque era THE COUNT. — Nico Ordozgoiti (@NicoOrdozgoiti) November 5, 2020

Esta es una pequeña muestra de los memes:

El último tweet que se debería escribir en una democracia. Es alucinante todo. https://t.co/6VP5omz0KB — Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) November 5, 2020

-Cuántos días cotizó Santiago Abascal antes de dedicarse a la política?

-Stop the count! — Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) November 5, 2020

Trump tuitea "STOP THE COUNT! y le llenan las respuestas con este meme suyo con el conde Draco. Maravilla. pic.twitter.com/duWMR9LxGZ — Javier Durán (@tortondo) November 5, 2020

Debido a la perreta de Trump y su "STOP THE COUNT" he visto varios memes con el conde Draco de Barrio Sésamo... y me he dado cuenta de que debieron crear el personaje porque en inglés "count" significa "conde" y significa "cuenta". 43 añitos tengo. pic.twitter.com/iT9DNNzhOU — Tiberio Faraway (@TiberioGraco6) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT DE MOR JARL — Sr. Jimvill ???? (@SrJimvill) November 5, 2020

YOU CANT STOP THE COUNT! pic.twitter.com/ZiMQZBCx8u — ???? Muppet History ???? (@HistoryMuppet) November 5, 2020

KEEP CALM AND STOP THE COUNT — Gúndula, ANTIFA PROSOVIÉTICA ♥️???????????? (@vonlichtenkraut) November 5, 2020

Vasco recordando desde cuando no folla. https://t.co/4xxKZSLdT3 — Jontxu (@giradonuts2) November 5, 2020

La berrea del venado https://t.co/Ye6jkbh3H2 — Raquel Martos ????????????️‍???????? (@RaquelMartos) November 5, 2020

ESO DIGO YO ESTA MANIA DE QUERE VOTARLO TO COÑO https://t.co/vU2dO5fo7P pic.twitter.com/UoG8tUvyBD — MALACARA (@malacarasev) November 5, 2020

Cuando tienes mi edad, 'The Count' es este: pic.twitter.com/wHEFCLOHni — Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) November 5, 2020