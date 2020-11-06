El mundo sigue asistiendo perplejo a la pataleta de Donald Donald Trump ante la posible designación de su contrincante, Joe Biden, como nuevo presidente de EEUU. Una pataleta que incluye una ofensiva judicial y arengas a sus seguidores, mientras pone a su país en una vergonzosa situación ante el mundo.

Este jueves, Trump tocaba fondo con un bochornoso tuit en el que pedía parar el recuento de votos ("STOP THE COUNT!"). Miles de reacciones por todo el mundo criticaban a Trump y respondían a ese tuit con memes.

Entre todas las respuestas, ha llamado especialmente la atención una: la de la famosa activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg . En su perfil de Twitter, Greta le respondía así: "Qué ridículo. Donald debe trabajar su problema de manejo de la ira, e ir a ver una buena película pasada de moda con un amigo. ¡Relájate Donald, relájate!".

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Su respuesta esconde una pequeña venganza. Sus palabras son exactamente las mismas que Trump le dedicó a ella en diciembre de 2019 uniéndose a los negacionistas del cambio climático que han atacado duramente a Thunberg.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Unos meses antes, la activista sueca se había hecho mundialmente conocida por su enfadado reproche a los líderes mundiales por su pasotismo ante la crisis climática. También le dedicó una mirada taladradora a Trump en la sede de la ONU que dio la vuelta al mundo.

El troleo de Greta a Trump llega además justo cuando EEUU ha salido oficialmente del Acuerdo de París sobre el clima. El demócrata Joe Biden ya anunció que si gana devolverá a Estados Unidos a ese pacto para combatir la crisis climática alcanzado en 2015.