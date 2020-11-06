Diario Público
Twitter "Esto es una obra de arte": el desternillante vídeo que narra con una bachata la difícil relación entre Sánchez y Ayuso

Por

"Lo mejor que he visto hoy", "sublime", "esto es una obra de arte", "insuperable"... Son algunas de las reacciones a un desternillante vídeo publicado por el tuitero Sntfe (@sntfe1).

Con música de C. Tangana e imágenes del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, convierte en una historia de desamor la difícil relación entre ambos mandatarios durante los últimos meses de emergencia por el coronavirus.

El resultado es una experiencia audiovisual para tirarse por los suelos:

Estas son algunas de las reacciones al vídeo:
