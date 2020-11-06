"Lo mejor que he visto hoy", "sublime", "esto es una obra de arte", "insuperable"... Son algunas de las reacciones a un desternillante vídeo publicado por el tuitero Sntfe (@sntfe1).
Con música de C. Tangana e imágenes del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, convierte en una historia de desamor la difícil relación entre ambos mandatarios durante los últimos meses de emergencia por el coronavirus.
El resultado es una experiencia audiovisual para tirarse por los suelos:
Tú me dejaste de querer pic.twitter.com/e8Uc4GbiIe
— sntfe (@sntfe1) November 5, 2020
Estas son algunas de las reacciones al vídeo:
lo mejor que he visto hoy ????????????????????
— Isabel???? (@Isabel_24_) November 6, 2020
Es que esto es MUY fuerte... No puedo parar de verlo
— Sara ???? (@saralanoches) November 6, 2020
Eres la mejor persona de Internet ❤️
— Cris ???? (@crispipoulet) November 6, 2020
Mis dieses
— Alejandro Rivera (@jandro_69) November 6, 2020
Esto es una obra de arte
— mrwlad7 (@mrwlad7) November 6, 2020
Diooos JAJAJJA insuperable
— Andrés (@andrsq) November 6, 2020
Esta creación merece un óscar
— Laura L. (@lauritadepooh) November 6, 2020
JAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJA
— Alba Forner (@albaforner1) November 6, 2020
Sublime ????????
— Rafa Pacheco (@Pachecadas) November 6, 2020
