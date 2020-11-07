Diario Público
Diario Público

Trump Mariachis contra Trump: el troleo republicano de Forocoches

Forocoches despide a Trump.
Por

Forocoches ha anunciado un troleo a Donald Trump con mariachis, que según los principales medios estadounidenses ha sido derrotado por Joe Biden en las elecciones presidenciales.

No queda claro si el lema es Mariachis For Trump (como reza un cartel) o Mariachis Against Trump, el título de la retransmisión en directo a través de Youtube, que comenzó a las 22.30 horas del sábado.

Trola o no (unos mariachis tocando ante la Casa Blanca), lo único seguro es el hashtag elegido por Forocoches: #MakeFCgreatAgain. O sea, Make Forocoches Great Again.
En este artículo