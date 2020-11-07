Forocoches ha anunciado un troleo a Donald Trump con mariachis, que según los principales medios estadounidenses ha sido derrotado por Joe Biden en las elecciones presidenciales.

A las 22.30h despedimos a Trump como se merece, con unos mariachis ???? Síguelo en directo desde la Casa Blanca aquí https://t.co/CJJ28JdHiZ#MakeFCgreatAgain pic.twitter.com/VlXlmtOMun — ForoCoches (@forocoches) November 7, 2020

No queda claro si el lema es Mariachis For Trump (como reza un cartel) o Mariachis Against Trump, el título de la retransmisión en directo a través de Youtube, que comenzó a las 22.30 horas del sábado.

Trola o no (unos mariachis tocando ante la Casa Blanca), lo único seguro es el hashtag elegido por Forocoches: #MakeFCgreatAgain. O sea, Make Forocoches Great Again.