El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, puso un tuit durante esta semana en la que celebraba la probable caída de Donald Trump y el ascenso a la Presidencia de EEUU de Joe Biden.

"Hoy nuestro mundo podrá dormir seguro. Felicidades", tuiteaba Aguado junto a una imagen de Biden, su vicepresidenta Kamala Harris y el expresidente Barack Obama, con el que el ahora candidato trabajó como vicepresidente del Gobierno.

Sin embargo, las redes sociales no han pasado por alto que Aguado es parte de coaliciones trumpistas, siendo Vox su mejor ejemplo, que incluso ha recibido asesoramiento de Steve Bannon, exestratega de Donald Trump.
