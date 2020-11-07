El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, puso un tuit durante esta semana en la que celebraba la probable caída de Donald Trump y el ascenso a la Presidencia de EEUU de Joe Biden.
"Hoy nuestro mundo podrá dormir seguro. Felicidades", tuiteaba Aguado junto a una imagen de Biden, su vicepresidenta Kamala Harris y el expresidente Barack Obama, con el que el ahora candidato trabajó como vicepresidente del Gobierno.
Today our world will sleep safer. Congratulations @JoeBiden #eleccion2020 pic.twitter.com/JcPuzsFfeX
— Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) November 6, 2020
Sin embargo, las redes sociales no han pasado por alto que Aguado es parte de coaliciones trumpistas, siendo Vox su mejor ejemplo, que incluso ha recibido asesoramiento de Steve Bannon, exestratega de Donald Trump.
La hipocresía de Ignacio Aguado de Ciudadanos: "Nuestro mundo dormirá más seguro sin Donald Trump". Mientras él gobierna con Díaz Ayuso tras pactar con los trumpistas de VOX y estuvo en la manifestación facha de Colón. pic.twitter.com/prSy0zZGkn
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) November 7, 2020
El socio del trumpismo español, celebrando la derrota de Trump. No se puede ser más falso que Ignacio Aguado. https://t.co/PfqFwG764T
— Panik (@Panik81) November 7, 2020
Si más seguro gobernando con el Apoyo de la ultraderecha y con Ayuso que es Trump sin peluca.. Vaya tela..
— SayonaraTrump (@Sayo_P75) November 6, 2020
No digáis que Ignacio Aguado es tonto, tontos nosotros que le pagamos el sueldo https://t.co/xaswz1pzNy
— Valentina Valdo ???????????????????? (@valdovalentina) November 7, 2020
