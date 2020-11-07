Las elecciones de Estados Unidos son un show en todo su conjunto. Desde los propios candidatos hasta el ruido en redes sociales.

Durante el escrutinio que se lleva a cabo estos días, que ha provocado una vuelta en las predicciones que tras la noche del supermartes daban a Donald Trump como ganador, han florecido incontables bromas y memes al respecto.

Aunque nada puede superar que Twitter y Facebook alertaran del engañoso mensaje de Trump al proclamarse vencedor antes del recuento, un montaje de Biden, Trump y el resto de lideres políticos y sociales de EEUU sobre el metraje de Los Vengadores: Endgame .

Biden como el Capitán América y Trump como Thanos. Ese es el origen del vídeo, que utiliza la escena más emblemática de la última película de los superhéroes de Marvel. Los artistas invitados, que van colapsando la escena, evocan el recuento de estos días y que auguran la victoria electoral de Joe Biden, que aspira a ser el próximo presidente de los EEUU.

This is the best one yet. Avengers Assemble. pic.twitter.com/cIHe34g031

— Dorian Jackson (@djaxon0614) November 6, 2020