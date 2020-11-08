El Saturday Night Live, programa acostumbrado a posicionarse en las elecciones de EEUU, no ha perdido la ocasión para dedicar su último programa a los comicios norteamericanos, donde los grandes medios han dado como ganador a Joe Biden, con el escrutinio de los estados clave a punto de finalizar.

Jim Carrey, que lleva varios meses imitando a Joe Biden en el programa, tuvo una última aparición estelar en el programa de la NBC. En un mundo donde todo vale, el humorista imaginó el discurso del vencedor si no tuviera que regirse por la cordialidad.

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM

— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020