Así se imagina el 'Saturday Night Live' los discursos de Biden y Trump si fueran totalmente honestos

El Saturday Night Live, programa acostumbrado a posicionarse en las elecciones de EEUU, no ha perdido la ocasión para dedicar su último programa a los comicios norteamericanos, donde los grandes medios han dado como ganador a Joe Biden, con el escrutinio de los estados clave a punto de finalizar.

Jim Carrey, que lleva varios meses imitando a Joe Biden en el programa, tuvo una última aparición estelar en el programa de la NBC. En un mundo donde todo vale, el humorista imaginó el discurso del vencedor si no tuviera que regirse por la cordialidad.

Como no podía ser de otro modo, Alec Baldwin, el imitador estrella de Donald Trump, también imaginó cómo sería el discurso de Trump si hubiera sido honesto al reconocer la derrota.

