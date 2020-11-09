Diario Público
Elecciones EEUU Joan Báez se suma a la alegría por la derrota de Trump, bailando... en un supermercado

El pasado sábado, tras días de incertidumbre, de recuento y de bochornoso espectáculo de Donald Trump, Joe Biden se declaraba presidente tras conocerse las proyecciones de los resultados definitivos. Hoy Trump sigue sin reconocer su derrota y se ha ido a jugar al golf, al tiempo que anuncia una batalla judicial para tratar de combatir el resultado electoral, sin importarle el descrédito que su pataleta está causando al país.

Mientras, hasta el expresidente de EEUU, George W. Bush, ya ha felicitado a Biden por su victoria y ha calificado las elecciones de "justas" e "íntegras".

Pese a las maniobras de Trump, cuando se conoció el resultado una ola de júbilo estalló en muchos lugares de EEUU. Ya se ha hecho viral el comentario de un analista de CNN, rompiendo a llorar tras las proyecciones que daban a Trump por derrotado.

Pero también hemos visto otras reacciones entre artistas, deportistas y otros personajes de la vida pública de EEUU. Una de las más llamativas ha sido la de la histórica cantautora y activista Joan Báez bailando... en un supermercado.

Estas son algunas otras reacciones:

Bye-bye.

