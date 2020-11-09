El pasado sábado, tras días de incertidumbre, de recuento y de bochornoso espectáculo de Donald Trump, Joe Biden se declaraba presidente tras conocerse las proyecciones de los resultados definitivos. Hoy Trump sigue sin reconocer su derrota y se ha ido a jugar al golf, al tiempo que anuncia una batalla judicial para tratar de combatir el resultado electoral, sin importarle el descrédito que su pataleta está causando al país.
Mientras, hasta el expresidente de EEUU, George W. Bush, ya ha felicitado a Biden por su victoria y ha calificado las elecciones de "justas" e "íntegras".
Pese a las maniobras de Trump, cuando se conoció el resultado una ola de júbilo estalló en muchos lugares de EEUU. Ya se ha hecho viral el comentario de un analista de CNN, rompiendo a llorar tras las proyecciones que daban a Trump por derrotado.
Pero también hemos visto otras reacciones entre artistas, deportistas y otros personajes de la vida pública de EEUU. Una de las más llamativas ha sido la de la histórica cantautora y activista Joan Báez bailando... en un supermercado.
This morning's mood... the sweetness of victory - and groceries. pic.twitter.com/GIJjargGmR
— Joan Baez (@joancbaez) November 7, 2020
Estas son algunas otras reacciones:
???????????????????????? https://t.co/2FwRpCKsnB
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ ???????? nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ????❤️
Our children were watching us as a country. To see what we would decide. Division and Hate or Unity and LOVE. We chose correctly. LOVE will always trump hate! Unity, let’s start healing as Americans! ????????
— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 7, 2020
Celebrating with my children this new phase of unity and healing that begins now with Biden as new president elect.
— Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020
— tom ellis (@tomellis17) November 7, 2020
No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020
