"¿Qué te crees, que te va a salir un tercer brazo?", el viral mensaje de Quique Peinado a los antivacunas

Por

El pasado mes de octubre el CIS publicó que el 43% de los españoles no está dispuesto a ponerse una vacuna contra el coronavirus. Ahora que una vacuna contra el coronavirus parece más cerca que nunca después de los anuncios de las farmacéuticas Pfizer  y Moderna, hay una pregunta que flota en el ambiente pero que casi nadie se había hecho en voz alta hasta ahora. Ha sido el periodista Quique Peinado quien en su programa Buenismo Bien de la cadena Ser ha abierto la espoleta: se pregunta con tino Peinado cuál es la alternativa que proponen aquellos que se niegan a vacunarse, qué plan tienen, qué van a hacer.

Con un estilo desenfadado, el discurso de Peinado es impecable: además de preguntarse qué van a hacer los que no quieren vacunarse, exhorta a éstos a hacer caso a la ciencia: "Haz puto caso, ¿qué te crees? ¿Que te va a salir un tercer brazo?", se pregunta en un vídeo que ya ha superado las 220.000 reproducciones,
