Twitter se llena de comentarios machistas contra una árbitra tras recibir un brutal balonazo en la cara

Twitter a veces puede ser un auténtico estercolero. No, no hemos levantado con el pie izquierdo, simplemente estamos indignados con lo que ha ocurrido con la árbitra de fútbol Sara Fernández. Les contamos: esta colegiada pitaba el domingo el partido de la liga femenina de fútbol, la Liga Iberdrola, entre el Real Madrid y el Athletic en Valdebebas cuando recibió de forma accidental un fuerte balonazo en la cara que la derribó al suelo entre fuertes gritos de dolor. Aunque ya era el minuto 90, la árbitra tuvo que retirarse del partido con un ojo morado por mor del balonazo. El susto fue tremendo. Un lance del juego que no tendría más recorrido si no fuera porque a raíz del incidente Twitter se ha llenado de comentarios machistas contra la árbitra. Eso es lo que nos indigna.

Las imágenes del balonazo se volvieron virales después de que un usuario de Twitter compartiera el momento con el siguiente mensaje: "Tremendo pelotazo que recibe la colegiada Sara Fernández".

Tremendo pelotazo q recibe la colegiada Sara Fernández. pic.twitter.com/lDqLRvZGWC — FCBSeny (@FCBseny) November 15, 2020

Fue publicar el tuit y a los pocos minutos empezó a recibir toda suerte de mensajes machistas. Demasiados. Sólo reproduciremos aquí uno a guisa de ejemplo (y con la nariz tapada), para que nuestros lectores se percaten del nivel: "Aunque recibas ese balonazo no puedes perder la profesionalidad de tirarte al suelo y llorar como una niña". ¿Qué más se puede decir?

Nosotros nada, dejamos que sea la gente buena de la legión tuitera quien hable. Ellos nos representan.

Criticar a la árbitra Sara Fernandez en el partido de ayer @realmadridfem y @AthleticClub por el balonazo que recibió al final del partido me parece lamentable. Volvemos a la Edad de Piedra. — Isaac BG (@IsaacBG11) November 16, 2020

Me encantan los comentarios machistas que hay aquí cuando existe un tal Neymar que lo soplan y se cae, pero a nadie le molesta. Además de imbéciles, hipócritas. — La Bruja Escarlata ???????? (@bruja_escarlat4) November 16, 2020

Vaya comentarios que se leen de machos alfa por aquí, espero que cuando Neymar hace la croqueta y da cien vueltas de campana por leves contactos también digan lo mismo. Ánimo a la colegiada, perdónalos a los que insultan, es duro vivir sin cerebro — Jorge Jordán (@jorgejordanv) November 16, 2020