El futbolista Cristiano Ronaldo es un ídolo para mucha gente. Las marcas lo saben y ya hemos visto al astro portugués anunciando todo tipo de productos y servicios. Desde marcas de ropa deportiva, a casas de apuestas (ya no podrá hacerlo en España), pasando por clínicas de transplantes capilares o marcas de champú.

Este jueves Ronaldo aprovechaba su cuenta de Twitter para promocionar una marca de maquinaria deportiva junto a una enorme bicicleta estática. Los tuiteros no han podido resistirse al ver la imagen y han vuelto a hacer de las suyas, entendiendo las suyas como una ración de memes:
