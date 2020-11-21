"¿Sabes que te has metido en una conferencia secreta?": un periodista se cuela en la reunión de ministros de Defensa de la UE

Desde el inicio de la pandemia de la covid-19, muchas instituciones se han visto obligadas a adaptar sus actividades a las grandes ventajas que ofrece la tecnología, como pueden ser las famosas videollamadas. Aunque, en este caso, los ministros de Defensa de la Unión Europea no habrán sabido apreciar tales beneficios cuando ha aparecido de repente en sus pantallas un desconocido periodista holandés en la reunión secreta que estaban manteniendo.

A pesar de que era un encuentro de carácter confidencial, la ministra de Holanda cometió un fallo al publicar una imagen en un tuit donde se veían 5 de los 6 números de la contraseña para acceder a la reunión; hecho que no ha desperdiciado el espontáneo y astuto periodista para probar con el número restante y entrar a saludar a sus colegas europeos.

That ⁦@danielverlaan⁩ hack of the EU defence ministers' meeting? This is how it looked from the inside. Comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/1qvVYKsDpt

— Michiel van Hulten (@mvanhulten) November 20, 2020