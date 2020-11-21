Diario Público
Diario Público

"¿Sabes que te has metido en una conferencia secreta?": un periodista se cuela en la reunión de ministros de Defensa de la UE

Captura de la reunión - Daniël Verlaan
Captura de la reunión - Daniël Verlaan
Por

Desde el inicio de la pandemia de la covid-19, muchas instituciones se han visto obligadas a adaptar sus actividades a las grandes ventajas que ofrece la tecnología, como pueden ser las famosas videollamadas. Aunque, en este caso, los ministros de Defensa de la Unión Europea no habrán sabido apreciar tales beneficios cuando ha aparecido de repente en sus pantallas un desconocido periodista holandés en la reunión secreta que estaban manteniendo.

A pesar de que era un encuentro de carácter confidencial, la ministra de Holanda cometió un fallo al publicar una imagen en un tuit donde se veían 5 de los 6 números de la contraseña para acceder a la reunión; hecho que no ha desperdiciado el espontáneo y astuto periodista para probar con el número restante y entrar a saludar a sus colegas europeos.

Daniël Verlaan, periodista de RTL Nieuws, ha accedido desde la redacción del medio a la videoconferencia entre risas y saludos a los ministros presentes. Quienes no mostraban tanto entusiasmo eran algunos representantes políticos que se han quedado perplejos desde la entrada triunfal hasta la salida del videochat del alegre Verlaan.
En este artículo