Willy Toledo, de nuevo en el centro de la noticia por su vuelta al trabajo en una serie española llamada Los favoritos de Midas, concedió una entrevista a TV3 en el que se sinceraba sobre su realidad profesional.

"Es durísimo. Me he metido 10 años sin currar en mi país. Me he exiliado para trabajar. Por dar mi opinión", confesaba el actor. "Es una mierda tener que comparecer ante una organización ultraderechista", dice en relación a su caso, acusado de delito contra los sentimientos religiosos por cagarse en Dios y en la Virgen, del que fue absuelto.

"He estat deu anys sense poder treballar al meu país, m’he hagut d’exiliar per donar la meva opinió. Van intentar fotre'm la vida, però els he de dir que no ho han aconseguit" Guillermo Toledo (@GTMGAD) #FAQSignorantsTV3 ▶️ https://t.co/Fawt9JUluD pic.twitter.com/8fOx10gryP — Preguntes freqüents (@FAQSTV3) November 21, 2020

En el plano político, también habló sobre el olvido del conflicto en el Sáhara Occidental, invadido por Marruecos.

"@PabloIglesias, @agarzon y la presunta izquierda del gobierno español se están marcando un Felipe (González) con el Sáhara Occidental ????????", declaraciones del actor Willy Toledo @GTMGAD al programa @FAQSTV3. pic.twitter.com/L0m2mmU3Sc — CTXT (@ctxt_es) November 22, 2020

E incluso calificó al Gobierno actual de ser "de derechas".

El repaso de Willy Toledo (@GTMGAD) a Unidas Podemos en TV3: "Tenemos un gobierno de derechas. La derogación de la reforma laboral... no se ha vuelto a saber nada, la derogación de la ley mordaza... ni se menciona". pic.twitter.com/H0ZgG5wjVT — SWR Fernando (@SWRFernando) November 21, 2020

La intervención de Toledo causó aplauso en las redes, que veían con buenos ojos la recuperación de este actor para la industria española.

Magistral Willy Toledo. — Maria Dolors Clot???? (@ClotDolors) November 22, 2020