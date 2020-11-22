Diario Público
El emocionante discurso de Willy Toledo después de volver a trabajar en el cine español: "Es durísimo, me he exiliado para trabajar. Por dar mi opinión"

Willy Toledo, de nuevo en el centro de la noticia por su vuelta al trabajo en una serie española llamada Los favoritos de Midas, concedió una entrevista a TV3 en el que se sinceraba sobre su realidad profesional.

"Es durísimo. Me he metido 10 años sin currar en mi país. Me he exiliado para trabajar. Por dar mi opinión", confesaba el actor. "Es una mierda tener que comparecer ante una organización ultraderechista", dice en relación a su caso, acusado de delito contra los sentimientos religiosos por cagarse en Dios y en la Virgen, del que fue absuelto.

En el plano político, también habló sobre el olvido del conflicto en el Sáhara Occidental, invadido por Marruecos.

E incluso calificó al Gobierno actual de ser "de derechas".

La intervención de Toledo causó aplauso en las redes, que veían con buenos ojos la recuperación de este actor para la industria española.
