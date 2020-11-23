Diario Público
Mofas en Twitter tras la pillada monumental a Vox sobre los centros de educación especial

Vox defendía en su programa electoral de 2016 "acabar con la educación especial". Sin embargo, durante los últimos días, el mismo partido ha usado un bulo para atacar la nueva ley de educación alegando que se pretendían cerrar estos centros. "No al cierre de los colegios de educación especial", proclaman ahora pese a que la ley expone un plan para que "los centros ordinarios cuenten con los recursos necesarios para poder atender en las mejores condiciones al alumnado con discapacidad".

Ante la pillada monumental, la ultraderecha ha borrado de su propia página web este documento donde se evidenciaba su cambio de criterio, y que hasta este mismo fin de semana aún se podía consultar. Incluso han llegado a tachar de "irrelevante" o "error tipográfico" que su programa de 2016 propusiera acabar con educación especial. Pese a sus intentos por borrar todo rastro de incongruencia, Twitter ha recuperado este texto y bromean con la recogida de cable del partido liderado por Santiago Abascal.